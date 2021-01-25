In what could end up being the biggest weekend remaining in the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball regular season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be traveling to Texas State this weekend without head coach Bob Marlin.

Marlin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning and again on Monday, sending him to quarantine and unavailable for the weekend series in San Marcos, Texas.

His Ragin’ Cajuns currently stand 11-4 overall and 5-3 in Sun Belt play, and one game behind Sun Belt West leader Texas State (11-4, 5-1). The two teams split a pair in Lafayette on Jan. 1-2 – Cajuns winning the opener 83-77 in overtime and falling 71-59 in game two.

UL director of operations Mike Murphy said the staff is cautiously optimistic about the team’s status heading into this key road trip.

“Listen, it’s tough when the boss isn’t there, because he’s the boss for a reason,” Murphy said.

“I kind of learned this a long time ago. When I used to work for coach (Wimp) Sanderson (at Alabama), he said, ‘You slide over 18 inches and your rear end feels different.’ So not having the boss there is a challenge, but he’s done a really good job of implementing a program, a staff and a process that will see us through the weekend.”

On the other hand, Murphy said the coaching staff is prepared for this unfortunate situation.

“He’s done a really good job with the staff and roles and stressing, ‘Do you job’ and I think that’s worked very well,” Murphy insisted. “Our staff is very cohesive. Everyone works well together. It’s a hand-in-glove type situation.”

Murphy said Marlin has "mild symptoms," but was declined to comment on if anyone else on the team will be available this weekend.

"You get tested," he said. "If you fail, you don’t play … we’ll find out."

Murphy himself was part of several coaches missing the McNeese State game last month after testing positive.

"Mine was a 2 on a scale of 1 to 10," he said. "I didn’t have much of anything. The interesting thing with me is the bottom of my feet got very dry and cracked. For about five days when I’d get up, it felt like I was walking on glass. I lost my sense of taste and smell, but that was about it."

Basketball is unique in that different assistant coaches are typically in charge of the scouting process for each opponent. Longtime Marlin assistant Neil Hardin had “the scout” for Texas State when the teams met earlier this month and will again for this weekend’s games.

Consequently, he’ll be carrying the biggest voice in practice sessions this week in preparation for traveling to the Bobcats.

“This is actually one of the benefits of playing somebody multiple times,” Murphy said. “I don’t know if there are a lot of benefits, but in this situation, this can be beneficial because we’ve already played them twice and we’ll play them again twice this weekend.”

Typically, assistant coach Brock Morris coaches the defense, Hardin the offense and Josten Crow floats between the two. Morris and Hardin work closer with the guards and Crow the post players.

“Once again, everybody has certain responsibilities, whether it be offense or defense or in practice, etc.,” Murphy explained. “Those responsibilities will still be met and coach will be in contact with us – telling us what he wants us to do and what he thinks we need to do. The process is in place and we’re all fairly experienced guys. We’ve been around a little bit. We’ll be able to make this work.”

This isn’t the first time the staff has had to fill in with Marlin out. Back on Jan. 5, 2019, Marlin had to miss a Sun Belt game against Little Rock with his wife, Jennifer, in the hospital.

The Cajuns won that game 75-61, largely due to JaKeenan Gant setting a Cajundome scoring record with 45 points.

“We’ll work together as a team to make sure we put our players in the best position possible to compete on Friday and Saturday,” Murphy said.

The most complicated chore for the staff without Marlin is likely to be substitutions throughout the game.

“I think substituting is extremely important, because you’re trying to find guys rest, especially in the first half where they can finish the second half strong,” Murphy said.

“You know, there is a little bit of a science to it. You’ve got to be careful when you do, why you do, who you do it with - time and score, there’s a lot of different things that go into when you sub something other than some guys needs a rest, or you’re upset with somebody because he blew a play or took a bad shot, or isn’t playing as hard as you think they should play.”

Murphy said the process will also be helped by Marlin’s duties being able to be replaced during practice sessions.

“Yes, any time a full-time staff member is not able to perform their duties, you can have somebody or a group of some people fill in for those particular responsibilities, depending on what they are,” Murphy explained. “So you do have some wiggle room there to make sure you have your best opportunity to prepare your team.”