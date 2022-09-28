INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would be UL’s seventh straight win over South Alabama and extend the program’s record home winning streak to 12 games.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s 0-line vs. USA’s front seven – The Cajuns have been struggling to run the ball effectively. This week, UL is facing a Jaguars’ defense that only allows 86.8 yards rushing a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL safety Kam Pedescleaux has collected 30 tackles, an interception and forced a fumble.
Jaguars: USA running back La’Damian Webb has rushed for 390 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 8-2, including the last six … Cajuns are 48-27-2 all-time in homecoming games … USA linebacker Brock Higdon won’t be available for the first half vs. UL because of a targeting flag last week … Also, Jags RB Terrion Avery and OL Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray left the team reportedly because of playing time concerns … UL ranked fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring defense (20.5) and in pass efficiency defense (116.5) … Jags RB La’Damian Webb is averaging 127 all-purpose yards a game, which is 50 more yards than UL’s leader Chris Smith (77.8) … USA kicker Diego Guajardo has made all five of his field goal attempts, while UL’s Preston Stafford is 2-of-4 on FG tries … USA’s Caullin Lacy has six punt returns for 113 yards and a score, much like UL’s Eric Garror (9-160, 1 TD) … UL’s offense is averaging 27.8 points and 339 total yards per game, while giving up 20.5 points and 372.3 total yards … South Alabama is averaging 38.8 points and 450 total yards, while giving up 19.3 points and 308.5 total yards a game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
32 – How many more first downs USA’s offense has than the Cajuns in four games.
14 – Number of games since UL failed to rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games like the last two games.
9 – Not only does UL have nine interceptions this season, but it’s by nine different defenders.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Time of possession
Behind an improved running game, the Jags have a 33:39 to 27:12 edge in time of possession, while UL is only averaging 27:48 possession time to 31:56.
2 – Third Down
The third-down conversion numbers also aren’t kind to UL, which converts at 40% clip while giving up 44%. USA is converting 45% and only allowing 33%.
3 – Flags galore
Both teams have been heavily penalized this season. UL has 34 flags for 300 yards, and USA 37 penalties for 346 yards.
4 – Receiver U.
Of late, South Alabama has been known for its excellent receivers. This year is no different with Jalen Wayne (22-309, 3 TDs) and Caullin Lacy (18-258, 2 TDs) leading the way.
SCHEDULES
SOUTH ALABAMA (3-1)
Sept. 3 Nicholls, W 48-7
Sept. 10 At Central Michigan, W 38-24
Sept. 17 At UCLA, L 32-31
Sept. 24 Louisiana Tech, W 38-14
Oct. 1 At Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 ULM, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20 Troy, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 At Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5 At Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Nov. 12 Texas State, 4 p.m.
Nov. 19 At Southern Miss, TBA
Nov. 26 Old Dominion, 11 a.m.
UL (2-2)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, TBA
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
South Alabama 31, UL 20
Other than playing at home, there aren’t many football reasons to pick the Cajuns in this matchup. The best way to attack the Jaguars is with a good passing game and UL has been inconsistent there. USA has been markedly better in every major statistic, except turnovers. Typically, upsets involve turnovers, but UL’s forced five in the last two games and still lost both games. It’ll require a substantial upgrade on the line of scrimmage to deliver a homecoming upset win.