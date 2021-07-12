Like programs across the nation these days in all sports, UL’s baseball program is best described as “under construction” these days.
The 2021 version of the Ragin’ Cajuns squad had its fair share of ups and downs.
A midseason slide was followed by a late surge that ended with the Sun Belt West division championship and a semifinals finish in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The one thing it wasn’t, however, was smooth sailing throughout. For another, coach Matt Deggs' goals for this program are much higher than those achievements.
So the musical chairs offseason certainly didn’t fly past the Cajuns.
“The grass is always greener on the other side,” Deggs said. “Sometimes it really is and sometimes it isn’t. Either way, that’s just kind of the way it is.”
The changes began with the coaching staff. Pitching coach B.J. Ryan decided it was time to return to life before coaching. The former Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher stepped up when the program was in transition after the sudden death of coach Tony Robichaux two years ago.
But he never moved his family from their home in the Shreveport area and the back and forth got to be too much.
“To get as close as we’ve gotten with B.J., I’d do it all over again,” Deggs said of Ryan’s departure. “He did so much for our program. He did a great job, but we certainly understand and respect his decision. It was tough on him. He’s got a family with two teenage daughters. It’s tough when you live four hours away.”
Also leaving was Jeremy Talbot after seven years with the program.
“We really love and appreciate everything he did for the program,” Deggs said. “We just felt like it was time to move in a different direction.”
It’s not hard to notice the theme of the coaches replacing them. One is former Nicholls coach and Church Point native Seth Thibodeaux, as well as the promotion of former Teurlings Catholic and UL player Zach LaFleur.
“We’re definitely focused on local and regional,” Deggs said. “It just means more when it’s local.”
In his 11 years as the head coach a Nicholls, Thibodeaux coached against Deggs many times and must have made quite the impression.
In multiple seasons, Thibodeaux’s Colonels sported an elite pitching staff in the Southland Conference. Moreover, coaching at Nicholls gave Thibodeaux valuable seasoning in such areas ranging from pitching and baserunning to field maintenance and fundraising.
That’ll give the Cajuns two minds in the dugout with a wealth of head coaching experience.
Then there’s the player side of things.
The Cajuns had a good number of players entering the portal.
Perhaps the most surprising one was first baseman/DH Ben Fitzgerald, who hit .293 with 15 doubles, 12 homers and 31 RBIs for the Cajuns last season.
Other key members of last season’s squad who entered the transfer portal were catcher Nick Hagedorn, infielder Brett Borgogno, pitcher Will Moriarity, infielder Anthony Catalano, third baseman Kevin Fitzgerald, infielder Josh Cofield and infielder Sam Riola. Hagedorn and Borgogno both graduated.
So far, the Cajuns have added Texas Tech outfielder Max Marusak, who was limited to five starts and 30 at-bats last season as a sophomore, and are currently awaiting word on others.
The other part of the construction process is the draft.
Ace pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was drafted in the sixth round by the Houston Astros on Monday — 178th overall — so he’ll likely need to be replaced.
Deggs now waits to see if such talented starters as pitcher Connor Cooke and third baseman/outfielder Tyler Robertson get picked high enough to be enticed by a professional career.
"I really like what we've got coming back," Deggs said. "Now, it's just a matter of seeing what ends up happening with the rest of the draft."