In hindsight, it’s easy for those outside the team to proclaim the old axiom discretion is indeed the better part of valor.

But imagine being UL senior catcher Julie Rawls earlier this season.

She’s a leader on the nationally-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns softball team that is going through a really rough stretch.

She’s seen multiple starters on the team suffer major injuries and the program’s confidence was shaken.

The expected magical season seemed to be slipping away before their very eyes, mostly by factors out of their control.

Foote: Ellyson, UL seniors will fittingly be honored the right way this weekend There are a lot of things UL’s softball program is still hoping to accomplish this season, beginning with this weekend’s regular season finale…

So when she dove at home plate in a Feb. 28 home game against Oklahoma State trying to tag an opposing baserunner, could the team really take any more bad news?

Before that, her thumb had been bothering her but the pain really multiplied with that collision at the plate.

“Everyone had been going down and I couldn’t make myself actually tell anyone,” said Rawls, whose Cajuns begin their regular season finale series against ULM at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamson Park. “I just didn’t want that to be another Debbie Downer and so I just kind of dealt with it for a while.”

So she played on.

For a while, her gutsy approach seemed to be working. Rawls got 11 hits over the next nine games with 11 RBIs.

She did work with the trainer, but the goal was to keep it as ”low key” as possible.

But the injury was getting worse.

For seven straight games, Rawls didn’t get any hits. During many of those at-bats, just holding on to the bat through the pain during the plate appearance was a success.

“It was really tough,” Rawls said. “It’s my last year so I didn’t want to sit out a game. I didn’t want to come to terms that I was dealing with that pain. So it was really tough. I felt even more pressure that I needed to be out there for my team. I needed to be in the lineup.”

As a senior leader, she couldn't stand the idea of adding to the team's obstacles.

“I was scared to go to the doctor,” she said. “I didn’t want to be sat on the sidelines. I didn’t want a freakish thing to happen and have to be sat.

“It just put a lot of pressure on me. It kind of sucked. I want to be healthy for my last season. It was rough for a few weeks. It was really rough.”

Finally, coach Gerry Glasco provided the relief Rawls needed by taking the redshirt off freshman catcher Sophie Piskos and just let this exuberant newcomer ease the burden on Rawls.

“I don’t know what I’d do without Sophie honestly,” Rawls said. “She’s a freshman and she stepped up big time. She literally had my back. She wouldn’t let me catch bullpens in between games, even if I was catching that game. She would be like, ‘No, you’re going to sit here and I’m going to catch it. We’re going to take this pressure off you. We need you.’

“It was literally having my back; always letting me know that she was there for me.”

In the big picture, the move made all the difference for Rawls at the plate. In the 19 games since April 2, Rawls has driven in 24 runs.

“I think that’s what helped me during that April stretch,” said Rawls, who is now batting .295 with eight homers and 49 RBIs despite the midseason slump. “I was able to take some pressure off my shoulders and she took it onto hers. I’m really proud of her and I’m proud of how Gerry (Glasco) handled that situation. Everyone knows he’s very high-strung, but he took what came and he came up with that solution. He put trust in her and that was really helpful for me.”

During that stretch, Glasco also played Rawls in the outfield or at first base. Many players don’t like that kind of movement but the former Northwestern State centerfielder loved it.

“To be honest, it’s been kind of fun,” said Rawls, who no longer is “gassed” in May after a long season catching every game.

Glasco said Rawls would have made an ESPN top 10 catch over in foul territory in left field last weekend if the camera had caught it.

"She's just a special athlete," he said. "She runs really well. She's throws 70-something miles an hour. She's got power at the plate. I can't overemphasize how special of an athlete she is.

"Not only that, she's a great student. She's going into law school. The kids really respect her. It's going to be a huge loss when we have to take the field next fall without her."

Rawls’ personal dilemma was one of many such tangled-web stories on this year’s squad that has somehow maintained a 38-9 overall mark, a No. 14 national ranking and a No. 21 RPI in winning yet another Sun Belt Conference crown.

It took sacrifice and understanding between a team filled with newcomers from programs around the country.

“That was really hard,” Rawls said. “They were all coming from bigger programs and they had cultures they came from too and those cultures were good. They worked for those schools, so they had things instilled in them as well.

“At first, it was an issue because we didn’t know how to gel. We didn’t know how to mix all of these different backgrounds and cultures. We’d have conversations. We’d have to sit down with each other and just kind of talk it out. Let each other know where we were coming from and take everything with good intent. Since then, we have built on that. If we couldn’t be like that, it would have fallen to pieces.”

Going into this emotional senior weekend, Rawls said her top priority is being the leader her teammates can lean on.

And Rawls gives one more reminder.

“We have to remember who the Ragin’ Cajuns are,” she said. “We’re just a scrappy team. We’ve always been a scrappy team. Everyone fears to play us because no matter what happens, we always find a way to win. We always find a way to be the toughest team out there. Everyone needs to remember that, no matter what happens.

“We’re just resilient. When I came to play here, that’s what this team instilled in me — that culture. We’re true grit. That’s what the Ragin’ Cajuns need to remember.”