UL’s golf team will again host one of the South’s oldest collegiate events Monday-Tuesday when 15 teams take part in the 34th annual Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Club.
Play begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start Monday for two 18-hole rounds, with a final 18 holes set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with tee times off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.
The field is led by 26th-ranked Illinois, making its 12th appearance in an event that dates back to 1986. The Illini have won four of the past six Classics titles, winning in 2013-16 and finishing as runner-up to Texas A&M last year. Kent State, the second-highest ranked team in the field, won the 2017 title.
The field also includes Louisiana Tech, McNeese, Missouri-Kansas City, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Rice, Sam Houston State, Southern Mississippi, Texas State, Toledo, Texas-San Antonio and Wichita State along with the host Cajuns.
McNeese’s Blake Elliott is the top-ranked individual in the field, entering the tournament 35th in the national rankings.
UL has won its only home appearance of the season twice in tournament history and has been runner-up three times, the most recent in 2009. The Cajuns, who finished third in 2015 and fifth in 2017, will be looking to improve on their 11th-place finish last weekend in the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston.
Freshman Charlie Flynn will start in the No. 1 position for UL, with junior Micah Goulas, junior Jack Tolson, freshman Hudson Dubinski and senior Colin Troxler making up the rest of the lineup. Cajun senior Triston Elston and sophomores Bjorn Gudjonsson, Peter Hinnant, Justin Caldwell and Cole Kendrick will compete as individuals.