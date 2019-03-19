If earning a playing time on UL’s football team as a safety doesn’t work out exactly as Bralen Trahan is hoping, perhaps the coaching staff can bring him along on the recruiting trails.

If not, perhaps some of the university’s public relations staff better watch out.

Trahan is brushing up on those skills, not to mention the skills he needs to compete for playing time in the Cajuns’ deep secondary.

“This past season, I noticed during the season Twitter helps me out a lot with recruiting,” said Trahan, a former all-state selection at Acadiana High. “I’m always hitting up dudes: ‘Look, man, come over and see the culture. See what we’re doing. See if you like the place.’ When dudes come here, I talk to them and I talk to their parents, telling them to enjoy the whole facility. It’s a nice place. This is the best to be if you want to be a better man, be a better player and win championships.”

And if the recruits are not from Louisiana, he’s got that selling point down pat as well.

“If they’re from out-of-state, I tell them the food is great,” Trahan said. “I promise the food is going to make you stay here.”

As for the football side of side of things, Trahan did a pretty good sales job in last year’s Cure Bowl loss to Tulane.

The whole season, Trahan said, he was trying to master his craft, waiting for his time. He played in just four games last season, allowing him to qualify for a redshirt.

“The bowl game was the last game for eligibility, so coach (Patrick) Toney told me he was going to throw me in there,” Trahan said. “I just did my thing and happened to have a good game.”

That’s an understatement.

Trahan went from being an inexperienced player to one of the stars of the game for UL with six total tackles, a stop behind the line for a 2-yard loss, a forced fumble and an interception that he returned 63 yards.

So these days, Trahan is taking that experience into the spring season, hoping to continue to make a good impression on the coaching staff.

“Experience means a lot,” he said. “If you’re on the field, experience tells it all.”

He certainly caught the eye of coach Billy Napier with that performance.

“No question, Bralen took advantage of his opportunity to play last season,” Napier said. “He made some significant plays in the conference championship game and he’s had a nice offseason so far.”

Trahan also proved he could learn and improve while waiting to play.

“Just learning from the people in front of me, I think I do a good job with that. Deuce Wallace is a great mentor. He’s a great leader. I learned a lot from him. Taking a lot from him.”

From what he’s learned so far, Trahan is focused on his goals to improve on communicating.

“The speed — game speed — you always have to be on our Ps and Qs and knowing what you’re doing on the field. ... (I'm focused on) just being a better teammate, just being on the field for all my teammates. Just communicating and being a brother to the next person. Communicating on the field is the biggest thing.”

Another role Trahan wishes he could play on game day is taking part in the tailgating with his family and friends. It's a great thing, he said, to play college football in your own hometown.

“I have a lot of people for tailgating," Trahan said. "I always want to go, but I’m always busy with football. I know they have a lot of good food.”

Suffice it to say, Trahan’s career could be a breakthrough in the long-tarnished relationship with Acadiana High’s program. Other than longtime UL long snapper Justin Venable, very few former Wreckin’ Rams have played for UL since Acadiana High opened in 1969.

Caden Cunningham left the program after last season to pursue academic interests; Jourdan Quibodeaux is a sophomore linebacker; Andre Landry is a sophomore defensive lineman; and former Acadiana High quarterback Tim Leger is the wide receivers coach.

“Right now, it’s four or five of us,” Trahan laughed. “I’m pretty sure a lot of Acadiana High fans and Lafayette fans are coming to see us.”