When Julie Rawls decided to make the move to Lafayette after two seasons in Natchitoches for the Northwestern State Demons, she obviously had no way of knowing how tough the ensuing transition phase would be.

Or how well she’d fit in to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball program.

Or in how many ways she could help coach Gerry Glasco navigate his second season as UL’s head coach.

“It’s been better than I thought,’” said Rawls, whose No. 11-ranked Cajuns will begin participation in the Oklahoma Courtyard Marriott Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Friday against No. 23 Oregon State before taking on the No. 4 Sooners at 4:30. “I wish I would have made this decision so much quicker.”

For the former outfielder, her first big obstacle was learning the new position of catcher … despite being a left-handed thrower.

“It was part of discussion when I came here,” Rawls said of her position change. “He (Glasco) told me he was thinking about it because he had heard about my (strong) arm.

“I had heard coaches tell me before that they’d like to see me behind the plate, so I was kind of open to the idea and I just wanted to play on the field, especially being a transfer.”

So far, the learning process has exceeded Glasco’s expectations.

“Julie’s way ahead of the schedule I had in my mind in her development as a catcher,” Glasco said. “I’m thrilled with where she’s at. She’s kind of where I thought she’d be after 30 games after only 16. She’s really starting to understand the game.”

The next big wall to climb was the tragic, untimely death of Glasco’s daughter and assistant coach Geri Ann in an automobile accident on Jan. 24.

For most players, coping with such shocking news was a new experience they weren’t really equipped to deal with.

Unfortunately for Rawls, it wasn’t.

She was a middle schooler when her family lost her older brother, Mason, in a car accident in 2011.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Rawls said of coping with Geri Ann's death. “I had been through this before. So honestly, I think God put me here for a reason, so I can be there for him (Glasco). I know what they’re going through right now. It was pretty tough on me and I can just be here for him.

“I’ve reached out to him. He knows the situation (her family history). He knows I’m there.”

+3 UL women's basketball player Kendall Bess feeling like champion with Cajuns When UL junior forward Kendall Bess looks in the mirror these days, she sometimes doesn’t recognize what she sees or where she’s viewing it from.

It didn’t take long for Glasco to discover he could count on Rawls to deliver on and off the field. In the second weekend of the season, her early batting average had dipped to .267.

Her mother assured Glasco the results were about to change.

“Actually in the SFA game when I get two home runs, the night before had been really tough,” said Rawls, a product of Hallsville, High near Longview, Texas. “I had not gotten a hit or anything. My mom went up to him (after the game) and said, ‘I just want to let you know that my daughter has your back.’ That next day I hit two home runs and he came up to me and said, ‘Man, you really do have my back.’ That was a big moment right there.”

The truth is Rawls has been preparing her entire life to handle the challenges of being a Ragin' Cajun.

With older brothers playing baseball, all of her formative years on the diamond was as a baseball player.

“I feel like playing baseball, I got to know the game a lot better,” Rawls said. “Boys just think about it a lot more when you’re younger than girls do, and I just got a different perspective and got to combine the two games together when I started playing softball.”

During those years, it wasn’t like Rawls was the girl on the end of the bench that had to be carried. She pitched and played shortstop all the way into her high school years.

Softball was never in the picture for her. She still remembers crying on the way to softball tryouts as a 12-year-old as her parents began preparing her for the eventual transition into softball.

“I definitely loved baseball,” she laughed.

It didn’t take very long for Cajun fans to see the benefits of her baseball upbringing when Rawls began firing throws down to second base … even from the left side.

A year ago, Glasco watched opposing base stealers make good on 58 of 64 attempts. Through 16 games this year, only six stolen bases have even been attempted out of respect for Rawls’ cannon left arm.

“I think it (strong arm) is the long-toss (as a baseball pitcher),” Rawls said. “We did that a lot growing up. One of my pitching coaches, we did that every day. That was his big deal - you need to long-toss every day. I think that’s what made my arm the way it is.”

Of course, being the starting catcher for a nationally ranked softball team with her only prior experience catching was a few times as a 12-year-old “because no one else could catch my brother’s curve ball” doesn’t come without a few bumps in the road.

“A couple times we’ve seen her lose track of a runner,” Glasco said.

“There have been some tough moments,” Rawls said. “Getting to know the game from behind the plate is a lot different from the outfield. One of the big things for me is a tough umpire. I never really had to deal with that in the outfield. Behind the plate, you really have to focus on framing the ball and getting every call you can for your pitcher.

“Overall, I think it’s gone really well. I didn’t expect to get to know this position as quickly as I have.”

At the plate as a hitter, Rawls is off to a fine start at .351 with five homers and 15 RBIs, but both her and Glasco have higher hopes.

“My expectations this year are really big, because I’m learning so much here,” Rawls said. “Gerry has taught me so much. He’s told me himself, ‘You have so much potential. You have to reach it.’ I’m really just trying to aim big. If I don’t get there, I always have next year. And if I don’t get there, my goals are going to be so high that it’s still going to be pretty good.”

“She’s going to be an outstanding offensive player for us, but I think her potential to really be a phenomenal hitter over the next year and a half is huge for our ball club,” Glasco added. “I expect her to keep getting better and better throughout the spring and into her senior year.”

So far, the move to Cajun Country has produced zero regrets.

“I just wasn’t happy anymore in the game of softball,” she explained. “I wanted some more competition. You work your whole life to get here, so I wanted to make it as much as I could.

“I just love this school. I had heard about it. I had heard about Gerry and I had heard about the kind of person he was. The first phone call we ever had, I knew I wanted to come here.”

Then once the season actually began, Rawls said she was even more blown away.

+2 Defense ignites UL's late-season basketball push Like most college basketball coaches around the country these days, the success rate of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns tends to be dictated by the numbe…

“The crowd is unbelievable,” she exclaimed. “I’ve never played in front of a crowd like this. There’s always behind you. They always come up to you in between games and talk to you and get to know you. They even had snacks brought to us all the time.

“Our coaching staff is unbelievable. They’re my favorite coaches I’ve ever had. They just have so much to them. And the girls, you can’t ask any more of teammates.”

UL in Oklahoma Courtyard Marriott Tournament

Friday's Games

11:30 a.m. - vs. Oregon State

4:30 p.m. - vs. Oklahoma

Saturday's Games

11:30 a.m. - vs. Oregon State

2 p.m. - vs. Oklahoma