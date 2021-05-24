UL baseball coach Matt Deggs has become pretty convinced his approach to winning conference tournaments and regionals is on target.

But as his Sun Belt West champion Ragin’ Cajuns enter the pool play version of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament this week in Montgomery, Alabama, certain aspects of his normal postseason plan just don’t apply.

“The way I’ve always done it is at this time of year, the game that you’re in is the most important,” Deggs said. “This tournament kind of goes against that a little bit.”

How crystal clear the picture could soon be for the Cajuns makes it tricky.

The Cajuns are part of the three-team Pool C with Appalachian State and Texas State. The winner of each of the four pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinal games to play for a spot in Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game with the NCAA automatic berth on the line.

“To play pool play, it’s hard to do with three teams in a pool,” Deggs explained. “I’ve done it before with four teams in a pool and you’re guaranteed three games. This, you’re guaranteed two and I bet 50% of them might not matter.”

Take Pool C, for example.

Appalachian State and Texas State will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If Appalachian State wins that game, UL’s 7 p.m. Wednesday matchup with Texas State is essentially irrelevant.

Because the No. 1 seed wins any tiebreaker, the winner of Thursday’s 7 p.m. against the Mountaineers will advance to the semifinals.

Likewise, if Texas State wins, the Pool C winner will be determined Wednesday night against the Cajuns.

As usual, UL’s top two pitching options are Spencer Arrighetti (7-5, 3.15) and Connor Cooke (7-3, 2.04).

“That’s the way we’re going to have to do it,” Deggs said. “That’s the smartest thing to do. You’ve got to throw you’re best arm against the team that wins on Tuesday. It’s just that simple. We’ll see who that is and who we decide to go with.”

Perhaps the best-case scenario for UL would be for Texas State to win and the Cajuns use one of those two to beat the Bobcats on Wednesday and be able to save the other for the 4 p.m. semifinal showdown against the Pool B winner. That pool include the two Georgia schools and ULM.

But that would go against Deggs’ core postseason beliefs.

“It’s all hands on deck and we’ll do whatever it takes to win each individual game,” Deggs said. “We’ve had success winning leagues and tournaments and getting into regionals. This time of year has been very good to us, but you’ve got to go out and perform and you’ve got to play.”

Deggs also hinted he wouldn’t rule out using both Arrighetti and Cooke if necessary to win the winner-take-all showdown against the Appalachian State-Texas State winner.

This tournament also presents a potential conflict with another aspect of Deggs’ coaching philosophy. It’s very difficult for Deggs to actually utter the words, “meaningless baseball game.”

So exactly what would he do in Thursday’s game if the Cajuns advance to the semifinals Wednesday night?

“For me, you go out and try to win,” Deggs said. “I just love to play and I believe our guys do too. Yeah, on paper it’s a meaningless game, but to me every game means something. It’s a chance to go prove yourself and it’s a chance to go win. It’s an opportunity to go play.

“I promise you there’s a line of a million-plus people that’ll wrap around this facility three times of guys that would trade places with all of us to go coach in it and play in it, whatever. So you have an obligation to go play your butt off any time it’s time to go play.”

Appalachian State is sort of the wild card in this whole scenario. Neither UL or Texas State played the Mountaineers this year or prior to the coronavirus shutdown last March.

The Mountaineers (20-30, 11-10) finished fourth in the East, but won series over East champion South Alabama and Little Rock over the last two weeks. UL lost series to both of those teams.

Texas State, on the other hand, has lost its last seven games since winning series against UL and overall SBC regular season champion South Alabama earlier this month.

“It’s hard to say,” Deggs said. “In this league, it’s evident that you can get your butt kicked by anybody. That’s the mindset I’m going in with.

“Name across the jersey won’t matter, where you’re from won’t matter, where you finish won’t matter. We’ve got to go out and play good Cajun baseball.”

However the pool play aspect of this week’s tournament plays out, the Cajuns are either going to have to swing the bats much better or be real good at manufacture runs to support the pitching staff.

“Good pitching, it’s true, will stop good hitting a lot of nights,” Deggs said. “Even the ’14 team eventually got stopped. That’s when you’ve got to have other components of your game rocking and rolling. That’s what saved us down the stretch. We’ve done just enough offensively, but we pitched the snot out of it, especially coming out of the bullpen, and we’ve made a lot of plays.”