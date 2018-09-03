The numbers may not appear that way, but UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier said his team made big strides toward playing up-tempo on offense Saturday.
“That’s the objective,” Napier said Monday after his team’s 49-17 win over Grambling State. “We want to use that to our advantage. Certainly it can change within the game based on how the defense is playing, but we like to create a fifth quarter and we like to get to that 85-play count.
The Ragin’ Cajuns ran only 73 offensive plays in Saturday’s opening win, but that number was skewed since the Cajuns ran eight or fewer plays on five of their seven touchdown drives. UL-Lafayette running backs also averaged 8.3 yards per carry, a number that was even higher in the first three quarters.
“Some of the things we’ve done to speed up our operation have helped us,” Napier said. “Our defense was getting three-and-outs, and we could see the fatigue factor on Grambling’s defense.”
The Cajuns closest to that defense could also see that fatigue, especially after UL-Lafayette scored on drives of 81, 70, 38 and 62 yards in a 14-minute stretch.
“We went through that in the spring and fall, and that got us ready,” said junior guard Ken Marks, part of an offensive front that led the way to a 315-yard rushing day. “I was still a little gassed, but if we keep that pace, nobody will be able to mess with us on offense.
“In the second quarter, all their D-linemen had their hands on their hips, going half speed, and I was like, 'Give us some more (running plays)'. You always go into the game thinking you can run, if you execute the plan that the coaches put for you.”
Levi Lewis didn’t play as much at quarterback as starter Andre Nunez, but he had one of those first-half scoring drives and then engineered a 98-yard march in only 10 plays on the Cajuns’ first possession after halftime. That march took less than four minutes despite three rushing first downs, and increased the lead to 41-20.
“Our tempo, how we got set up to the ball, that was a big part of the game,” Lewis said. “To go 98, we’ve been preparing for that all spring. It was nothing new there. It’s always good to have a long drive and let the defense rest. That’s what you get when you prepare.”
Nunez effective
Nunez completed 19 of his final 20 passes for 184 yards and two scores and set a school record for completion percentage (86.4 percent on 19 of 22 passes), breaking a 21-year-old mark. UL-Lafayette scored touchdowns on five of the seven possessions he played with one punt and one turnover on downs.
“We view our quarterback as the point guard of the basketball team,” Napier said. “It’s his job to push the ball up the court and distribute the ball, take what the defense is giving him. I thought Andre did a good job of that for the most part.
“He gets to push the buttons, he’s got the remote control in his hands and he gets to distribute the ball. It’s all about decision making, and when he does throw it we want him to be very accurate, and for the most part he was. But he also benefitted from some exceptional play by some of our skill players.”
Newbies in play
The Cajuns only started two players who were not on the squad last season, and none were on offense. Linebacker/end Chauncey Manac of Garden City Community College and Lafayette native and Nevada graduate transfer Kendall Johnson were the only fully new defensive starters.
UL-Lafayette, though, did play 17 newcomers including eight true freshmen among the 77 who saw action Saturday.
“I think that’s a pretty large number for an opener,” Napier said, “but in general our philosophy is if they can impact the game we’re playing them. We’re significantly under the 85 (scholarship limit), so we’re borderline FCS at this point. We’re fortunate that we had a good core group of walk-ons that have been able to buffer that. If you look at the play count and the participation chart, a lot of guys were in double-digit plays, which is good for us in the long term.”
Lagniappe
Napier is one of only seven FBS coaches debuting as a head coach this season. Four of those lost over the past weekend, leaving Napier, Herm Edwards (Arizona State) and Josh Heupel (UCF) as the only unbeatens in their head coaching careers … UL-Lafayette has its only open date of the season this week and will play 11 straight Saturdays after that break. Napier said the team will work on future opponents Tuesday and Wednesday in what he called a “training camp format” before beginning preparations for its Sept. 15 game at Mississippi State on Thursday … Number three tight end Alex Allen of Slidell, who worked for three years as a walk-on without seeing game action, suffered a torn ACL and a torn meniscus in the first half of his first college game Saturday. Napier said he will have surgery quickly, “sooner rather than later. We’re all disappointed for Alex and we’ll be there for him and support him in rehab” … Napier said that freshman defensive lineman Sammy Ochoa of Lake Travis, Texas, is still battling a hip problem and is the only other injury question mark for the Mississippi State game … The inaugural “Inside Louisiana Football” show airs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on CST.