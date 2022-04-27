Earlier this season, some began to wonder if Meghan Schorman’s role on UL’s pitching staff might almost exclusively as a reliever.
Of late, the Kentucky transfer is showing it doesn’t really matter.
On Wednesday, Schorman pitched five strong innings to lead her Ragin’ Cajuns to a 5-1 win over Houston at Lamson Park.
“I’m just doing whatever I need to do for my team, whatever position I’m thrown into,” Schorman said. “I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get the job done.”
Schorman improved to 11-4 on the season, allowing just one solo homer, two hits, no walks and striking out eight.
“Just putting in a lot of work in the weight room and putting in a lot of work in bullpens recently and really focusing on what I was struggling with at the beginning of the season,” Schorman said. “How can I get consistent constantly. Attacking batters, definitely and getting ahead of the zone and being intentional about where I want to go to get a strikeout.”
The Cajuns improved to 35-11 on the season and will return to Lamson Park to open a three-game series against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday.
“I’m just so proud of her,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said of Schorman. “She came in here and it’s tough getting comfortable in a new program.
“I’m think she’s feeling really comfortable right now.”
The Cajuns began the scoring in the second when Laney Credeur walked, took third on Kramer Eschete’s single and scored on Kayla Falterman’s double play.
In the third, Maddie Hayden led off with a single and scored one out later on Sophie Piskos’ two-run homer down the left field line.
“She threw me a change-up,” Piskos said. “I was expecting it. I worked all morning with coach Glasco to stay deep in my legs and drive the ball hard, so I waiting on her to throw me that pitch, because I knew I could knock that ball hard if they throw me that pitch.”
Piskos finished the game 3-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs.
UL got two insurance runs in the fifth as well. Piskos singled with one out and her pinch-runner Taylor Roman scored when Alexa Langeliers’ single to center to misplayed.
Melissa Mayeux followed with a line double to left for the four-run lead.
“Houston’s a good ball club,” Glasco said. “We needed this. This was a good win for us at home. It’s not your average midweek team. They’ve got a lot of talent on their team.”.
The win was somewhat spoiled, however, by freshman center fielder Maddie Hayden suffered an apparent ankle injury running hard to first base.
Kandra Lamb pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs, one hit, no walks and struck out four.