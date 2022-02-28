Two teams hoping to get going offensively square off in a unique two-game, home-and-home series between UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns and the Northwestern State Demons.
The first game will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, before the same two teams meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Russo Park in Lafayette.
The Cajuns had gotten off to a 3-1 start to the season before losing all three games in the Korbach Round Rock Classic over the weekend.
UL had competitive losses to No. 5 Stanford 5-1 and 6-4 to No. 2 Arkansas, but was clobbered 12-4 by winless Indiana on Saturday.
In the loss to Arkansas late Sunday evening, the Cajuns led 3-2 in the eighth inning before giving up a three-run homer in that frame to fall to 3-4 on the young season.
Carson Roccaforte had a two-run double for the Cajuns to give UL a 3-1 lead that lasted until the eighth inning.
Jeff Wilson had another encouraging 4.2 innings as a starter in that loss to the Razorbacks.
Meanwhile, the Demons were also in Texas over the weekend, playing a three-game series with Oklahoma at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Northwestern State beat the Sooners 4-2 in the first game, before losing 2-1 and 5-1.
Chase Prestwich is the expected starter for the Demons in Tuesday’s game. He’s 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two appearances so far this season. In three innings, the right-hander’s allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and struck out two.
UL will start senior southpaw Austin Perrin, who is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA so far this season. In tow innings, he’s struck out four.
The Cajuns’ pitching staff has difficulty throwing strikes over the weekend. In the loss to Arkansas, UL walked seven batters and complicated that with two errors.
Against Indiana, the Cajuns made four errors, walked seven and hit a batter.
None of those numbers are good, but it’s especially a problem with an offense that’s only hitting .196 as a team through seven games this season.
The Cajuns do have nine doubles, two triples, five homers and 13 stolen bases to help bolster that low batting average.
The Demons’ offense is hitting .229 as a team through six games with nine doubles, three homers and three stolen bases.
Larson Fontenot leads the way at .360 with a homer and two RBIs, but only three Demons are battling over .222.