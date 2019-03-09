On a day when UL’s women’s basketball team did good things offensively, two inbound situations in the final 42 seconds Saturday will stick in Ragin’ Cajuns coach Garry Brodhead’s craw for a while.
The Cajuns threw the first one away and Arkansas State’s Akasha Westbrook had a steal on the second, the latter coming with two seconds left to preserve a 75-73 win for the visiting Red Wolves in the Sun Belt Conference regular-season finale for both teams.
“We were trying to run some screen action and we just missed the passes,” Brodhead said after the Cajuns (7-22, 5-13) fell for the third straight time and for the sixth time in their past seven games. “We sort of finished the season kinda like it’s been going all through the conference season. We were close but couldn’t get it finished.”
The Cajuns trailed by nine points with four minutes left before going on an 8-0 run to get within striking distance, and freshman Andrea Cournoyer’s 25-foot three-pointer tied the game at 73 with 35 seconds left. UL then forced a Red Wolves miss in the final 10 seconds and appeared to have the rebound, but ASU’s Jireh Washington ripped the ball from the hands of two Cajuns and was fouled on a putback attempt.
Washington, who finished with a game-high 22 points, made both free throws for the final margin with seven seconds left, and the final turnover left UL unable to get off a shot after its final timeout.
Arkansas State (12-17, 7-11) finished as the No 9 seed for the Sun Belt tournament with the win while the Cajuns wound up as the No. 10 seed. Both will be on the road Monday in the tournament’s campus-site “play-in” games, and ironically the Red Wolves got the worst end of the travel by winning.
ASU will make the journey to Conway, South Carolina, to face eighth-seeded Coastal Carolina Monday, while UL will make a much shorter trip to take on seventh-seeded South Alabama in Mobile on Monday. The winners of those games will head to New Orleans and the quarterfinal round beginning Wednesday at Lakefront Arena.
The Cajuns had their highest field-goal total (31) and equaled their best shooting mark of the season in hitting 50 percent (31 of 62) from the floor, including 11 of 17 in the final quarter. Even so, UL couldn’t overcome a three-point deficit entering the final period.
“We can score, but they (ASU) can score more if we don’t get stops,” said Cournoyer, who finished with 12 points including hitting both of her three-point attempts. “We’ve tried to focus on defense and get stops. We know going into the conference tournament we have to stop the other team.”
The last time UL scored 73 points in a game was the first meeting with Arkansas State, when the Cajuns fell 87-75 in the league opener back on Jan. 3.
“What we do best is scoring,” said sophomore forward Ty Doucet, who had a team-high 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds. “Sometimes we force a play, but today we played through it, took our time and got good shots.”
The Cajuns led by as many as seven points early in the second period on alumni day and led 34-33 at halftime But UL hit a third-quarter cold streak, and despite committing eight third-quarter turnovers ASU led 51-48 entering the final quarter and eventually led 67-58 when Washington hit a jumper with 4:19 left.
The Red Wolves, though, had only one other field goal, and that came after two baskets by Brandi Williams and inside buckets by Cournoyer and Kendall Bess all came in a 41-second span. That cut the difference to 67-66, and Jomyra Mathis tied the game at 68 with a jumper at the 2:50 mark. UL forced three Wolves turnovers during that run.
“We talked about trapping and being more aggressive on the ball handlers,” Brodhead said. “Andrea (Cournoyer) got a steal toward the end when we were able to press. We knew we weren’t going to outscore them and we needed to make stops. We did a good job on the defensive side, and that helped us create a little bit of offense.”
A Washington free throw and a putback by Morgan Wallace made it a three-point ASU lead before Mathis’ jumper with 1:12 left made it 71-70. Washington missed a short jumper on ASU’s next possession, but Mathis and Doucet missed communication on an inbound pass and Westbrook made two free throws before Cournoyer’s tying 3-pointer.
“We played with a lot more team chemistry today,” Cournoyer said. “We didn’t force it in, and we didn’t have the turnovers we’d had. I think we proved ourselves on offense because we were a lot more patient.”