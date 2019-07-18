At first glance, Thursday’s announcement of Matt Deggs as UL’s new head baseball coach was a typical introductory press conference.

The athletic director began with a message and then brought his new coach to the podium.

But this one had a few unique aspects to it.

For one, there was the emotional side of it. Tony Robichaux’s family attended, bringing tears to the eyes of nearly everyone in attendance. After 25 years of bringing UL’s baseball program to unforeseen heights, Robichaux tragically died on July 3 after two heart surgeries.

Director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard understandably struggled to get his words out as he described the search for Robichaux’s replacement 15 days after his death.

“Only in Lafayette, only in Lafayette,” Deggs began his part of the press conference with. “This just speaks to the power of love and redemption … to the power that those are the most powerful things on earth.”

But sprinkled in between the laughter, the news and the tears at Thursday’s press conference were some very pointed and sometimes specific marching orders for all who support the Ragin’ Cajun baseball program.

Maggard threw out the first charge.

“Please note that we have work to do,” he said. “It will be imperative that we build a first-class baseball clubhouse and player development center that will cap off this amazing stadium. That’s something that was very important to Tony Robichaux. This will take all of us to accomplish, but we can and will get it done with everyone’s support … be it through our treasures, our talents or our time. Get ready to participate.”

Beyond that, there weren’t a lot of specific details unveiled … other than the terms of Deggs’ contract that were distributed to the media on hand.

The numbers on that page clearly indicated UL takes baseball seriously.

Deggs’ annual salary is $350,000 for five years with a mutual option of a one-year rollover after year one. If a dream season would take place, it could grow to as high as $447,000.

“I’m here to stand up, roll up my sleeves, punch the clock and get back to the business of Ragin’ Cajun baseball,” he said. “ Getting back to the business of developing men, winning championships and pushing to get to Omaha every single year.”

Deggs also wasn’t shy in describing his expectations for the program and those that support it.

“We’ve got no excuses here, none,” Deggs stated. “Yes, it’s true, Coach is not here. But I want you to think about for a second what Coach left us. Think about the wisdom, the knowledge and understanding that he imparted to us. It’s a road map he left us. It’s a guide for our life.

“Think about the history-rich program – one of the top 25 programs in the country - he left us. He left us this palace, this pearl. It’s a top 15 stadium in this country, maybe a top 10. He left us the best fan base in America. We’ve got no excuses people.”

Much like Robichaux, Deggs encouraged his players and fans to ride a strong work ethic.

“If you can see it in your mind, believe it in your heart, feel it in your gut and you wake up before everybody every morning and you punch that card and you outwork them, all things are possible,” Deggs said. “I challenge you Cajun nation to stand up. Let’s stand up with us. Let’s lock hand in hand and let’s walk through the gates of Omaha, because that’s where we’re headed.”

While Deggs plans on getting to work as soon as possible, don’t expect him to make any knee-jerk decisions. All plans will have a long-term direction.

“I’m going to take my time,” Deggs said. “So everybody knows, this is not a one-year fix. This is a destination for me. This is a dream job that I never dreamt I would have. I just assumed Coach would be here forever. That’s just who he was.

“We’re going to take our time and do whatever we need to do as far as putting together the team and personnel and everything else. It’s not just for one year. I fully expect to win and compete for a championship this year, but this to build a program that is sustainable over the long haul.

Deggs fully comprehends the responsibility he’s inherited.

“Coach Robe built a monster at UL. I want to be apart of letting that monster back up out of the cage,” he said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time and a little bit of love and attention. I look forward to getting after it.”