UL coach Gerry Glasco made it known that his goal for 2021 is to develop a second pitcher to help Summer Ellyson effective at the end of the season.
Against Buffalo Friday, Kandra Lamb took a huge step into becoming that second option for the Cajuns.
Lamb struck out eight and allowed just one hit in five innings as the Cajuns won 7-0 at Lamson Park.
Glasco said in a perfect-world scenario, he would have an even distribution between all pitchers as the Cajuns work toward the ultimate goal of postseason success.
“I’d like 40% Lamb – 40% Summer — 20 percent everybody else,” Glasco said. “It would be huge for our ball club. That would really put Summer in a great position going into the postseason – to have a lot of life in her arm. We’ve always seen her peak in early May, late April and start losing velocity. I’d like to see her peak later in the year.”
Glasco said he feels good about Lamb, Casey Dixon and Vanessa Foreman making up a solid staff along with Ellyson. Foreman pitched two innings against Buffalo, giving up two hits and striking out one. Glasco said the Cajuns need to head into the postseason with a fresh Ellyson.
“If you look back at the last two years, Summer has been fantastic,” Glasco said. “We couldn’t have asked more from her, but at the same time, we didn’t win the regional. We came close, but I just feel like, if we could just leave a little more gas in the tank at the end of the year, I think it’ll make a big difference.”
Lamb took a redshirt last season and Glasco said the Cajuns are already reaping the benefits of that decision. Glasco said ideally, Lamb would have more innings than Ellyson as the Cajuns vamp for the postseason run in May.
“Kandra is going to be a key piece to the puzzle,” Glasco said. “If there’s any way of her to throw more innings than Summer, that would be good. I’m hoping we get to see Kandra throw a lot since she is a big part of our future and if we play our cards right, we can see Summer gain velocity all the way up to the postseason.”
With the losses of Raina O'Neal and Taylor Roman to season-ending injuries, the Cajuns are now in search of a new lineup. Glasco decided to move Ciara Bryan to the leadoff spot and moved Alissa Dalton down in the order.
For one game anyway, it worked quite well. Dalton led off the second with her first home run of the season. The Cajuns scored three in the second, two in the fourth, and two more in the fifth.
Bryan took to her new role by going 2-for-2 against Buffalo with a run and two RBIs.