On paper, it didn’t seem like the best opportunity for UL’s offensive line to take its biggest step forward against two of the Sun Belt’s top defenses in South Alabama and Marshall.
But UL coach Michael Desormeaux declared it the line’s best two games of the season.
“It’s crazy,” redshirt junior tackle Carlos Rubio said. “It is true, but it was everybody playing as one. In the games prior, there was always one person, including myself, in some drives that would mess up. On the offensive line, everybody has to be on the same page.
“In those two games, we were on the same page and I think we’re on the right track with five people in the same direction.”
Even better, Desormeaux said center David Hudson played injury free in the second half after going down late the week before, and reserve center Landon Burton is closer to 100% after missing most of the offseason with a spring injury.
Moreover, redshirt freshman guard George Jackson showed progress while filling in as a starter at right guard.
“George is coming along,” Desormeaux said. “A lot of the things that we talked about him fixing his footwork and getting the second step in the ground and playing low to high, he’s playing a whole lot better.
“George is going to be a really good football player. He’s making progress. I thought we played really well against a really physical front. Really pleased with his progress so far.”
Receiver depth issues
There’s more movement in UL’s depth chart than most are likely noticing.
Moving from quarterback to the ‘X’ spot at wide receiver a few weeks back, Lance Legendre got a carry for 11 yards as a wildcat quarterback, but Desormeaux foresees a much bigger role for the New Orleans native.
“Lance is not a trick-play guy,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a guy that has this thing goes on, he’s going to be in there … he’s going to be an every-down player. That’s where we’re trying to get him to and he’s getting there, closer and closer every day.”
Currently behind top target Michael Jefferson and John Stephens at ‘X’, Desormeaux said all three receiver spots are stacked and another transition for Legendre isn’t a good plan anyway.
“I would never do that to Lance just moving over (from quarterback),” Desormeaux said. “That’s hard. MJ’s skill set and John’s skill set fits that position better. Lance could probably play any of the three truthfully. It’s just hard to do that.
“We’ve done that with players in the past where you feel like they have a skill set that can do a bunch of different things, and they kind of never get to master any of it.”
The other recent dynamic at receiver is the progress of sophomore Dontae Fleming, who caught two passes with a touchdown at Marshall.
“He’s practicing better,” Desormeaux said. “The bottom line is it doesn’t really matter how talented you are and Donate is incredibly talented. He runs, he’s loose and he’s got great hands. But you have to show in practice every week not just to your coaches but to your teammates that you deserve the reps.”
As a result of Fleming’s progress, Errol Rogers was moved from ‘Z’ to the ‘H’ spot to make room for Fleming at ‘Z’.
“Dontae practicing better has allowed us to do that,” Desormeaux said. “For Dontae, I’m happy for him because I love the kid. Great attitude, he comes out every day, but he’s had to learn how to practice with a purpose and a focus a little bit, and he’s done that.
“For him to go out and play well, I was happy for him because I know he’s put in the work to get there.”
Smith might be back
After missing the Marshall road win, redshirt junior running back Chris Smith remains questionable for Saturday’s home game against Arkansas State.
“We’ve got him on the depth chart,” Desormeaux said. “I would still stay probably questionable. He’s participated in a limited role this week. He’s much better. He’s getting really close. It’s risk vs. reward when you feel like you still have a lot left in front of you.”
Despite missing a game, Smith is UL’s leading rusher with 265 yards and two scores on 47 carries.
“Certainly with some players, you almost have to protect them from themselves a little bit as competitive as they are,” Desormeaux said. “We’re kind of day to day with Chris.
“Certainly we’re hoping he can do play, but I wouldn’t say it’s a guarantee for sure.”