It was the moment during UL’s first Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the season that stuck out in the mind of coach Matt Deggs.
Jonathan Brandon walked with one out in the top of the 10th inning of the Cajuns’ 7-4 win over Arkansas State.
Julian Brock followed with his fourth hit of the game to left field and Brandon somehow made it all the way to third base.
“I thought yesterday at the end embodies who we are and what we’re always going to be about,” Deggs said. “Jonathan, Pete Rose slide into third, lot of contact and he drops the ball. Right then and there, that’s where we won the game. That’s who we are.”
It’s that kind of raw determination that’s allowed the Cajuns to stand strong during some early-season obstacles and it’s that aggressive approach Deggs hopes his Cajuns bring to this weekend’s three-game holiday Sun Belt series against ULM.
The series is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I was proud of Jonathan, man,” Deggs said. “That was a very aggressive, we’re-here-to-win-type play.”
Brandon actually began the season as the starting third baseman, but never could get in the bat going. He went 3-for-4 in Sunday’s win.
“I’ve been waiting on that for a couple of years out of him,” Deggs explained. “It’s in there. That’s what he does every day in practice and in the fall season. Just been waiting on him to parlay that into game-time opportunity and capitalize on it. It started in his BPs.
“He’s not playing against Tech, but his BPs are sharp, crisp and on point … really whipping the barrel and using his hands, good transfer through the dish and really good finish. We got an opportunity to get him out there and you could see it, so hopefully he can ride that and help us for a little while.”
The Cajuns enter the series 18-14 overall and 7-5 in league play, while the Warhawks are now 10-19-1 and 4-7-1.
UL has turned the corner in recent weeks with nine wins in the last 12 games, while ULM has lost seven of its last nine games.
“What goes around comes around in this game,” Deggs said. “The separator is if you don’t have mental toughness and you don’t love the game truly and have a burning passion for it, you can kind of relent before it comes back around.
“But this team doesn’t have that in them. We love to play. Our guys will play every day. They love each other and they love to compete. They’ve got an opportunity right now the way the game presents itself to make some hay.”
A big factor in UL’s recent run of success is defense, led by slick-fielding freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge.
“DeBo’s defense all weekend, I don’t know that he’s made an error in the last 10 games (11),” Deggs said. “He stood out.”
In the series in Jonesboro, two of UL’s starters – Brandon Talley on Thursday, Jacob Schultz on Friday and Jeff Wilson on Saturday – didn’t go deep into games.
“I think the way our starters did not go very deep this past weekend will definitely benefit us,” Deggs said. “Two of the three were coming off long outings a week ago. I think they’re going to be able to pick up right there Thursday and get us off to a great start.
“I really like the way Schultzie is pitching it.”
ULM’s top two starters all season have been Cam Barlow (2-3, 3.80 ERA, 45 IP, 36 K) and Cole Cressend (3-3, 7.26, 31 IP, 19 K).
At the plate, the Warhawks are hitting .262 as a team with 162 runs, 49 doubles, seven triples, 29 homers and 36 stolen bases. The top hitters are: Mason Holt (.336, 8 HRs, 22 RBIs), Colby Deaville (.326, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs), Ryan Cupit (.314, 6 RBIs) and Grant Schulz (.313, 1 HR, 18 RBIs).
UL counters with a team .252 average with 169 runs, 46 doubles, 12 triples, 25 homers and 69 stolen bases.
Carson Roccaforte (.348, 7 HRs, 37 RBIs), Connor Kimple (.298, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs) and Tyler Robertson (.287, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs) lead the way.