The Sun Belt Conference regular season has been a roller coaster ride for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

By the end, though, coach Bob Marlin’s club survived the peaks and valleys good enough to earn a two seed out of the West division and a first-round bye in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

At 5 p.m. Saturday at Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College, the Cajuns hope to prove ready to achieve postseason success against the winner of Friday’s South Alabama-ULM contest.

“We feel like we’ve got the pieces to get it done and the depth that we need to play as well,” said Marlin, who won a JUCO national title at Pensacola College in 1993.

Since last winning the Sun Belt tourney title in 2014, it’s been a good news, bad news situation for the Cajuns.

Only once since then – two years ago – has UL not won its tournament opener, but the Cajuns haven’t won more than one game in the tournament since that 2014 title season.

A large reason for that lack of deep runs has been the injury bug and it bit again this season. Point guard Trajan Wesley didn’t play a game all season and junior college point guard Brayan Au had season-ending knee surgery during the league schedule.

That place heavy duty true freshman Ty Harper, who wasn’t even with the team when the season began.

Senior shooter Cedric Russell and sophomore Mylik Wilson have also had to orchestrate the offense at times.

Marlin is a big believe that it’s “a guard’s game,” especially at tournament time, so UL’s backcourt will be tested in Pensacola this weekend.

“Yes, guards control the ball,” Marlin agreed. “If you look back at our group, we played Monroe a couple of weeks ago and our guys played outstanding. We got 20 points form Mylik and Ty Harper scored 19. We had seven guys who made a 3-point shot in that game. That hasn’t been the case in the last couple of games.

“We’ve got to spread it around a little bit. Mylik did not play well in Little Rock (last weekend), nor did Ty. They’ll have to come out and play better in this tournament if we’re going to cut down the nets on Monday night.”

One bright spot in the injury front is freshman forward Kobe Julien, who hasn’t played since November of 2019, returned against Little Rock and showed productive signs with six points in 14 minutes each night.

“He did do a good job I felt like in both games,” Marlin said of Julien’s play. “The first game, he came in and hit a bit 3-point shot and hit a big two-point pullup – both in the second half and got a couple of rebounds.

“The second night, he did the same. He scored a couple of buckets, got some rebounds, took a charge and definitely got his feet wet and got his confidence going a little bit.”

The good news is Julien didn’t look out of place on the court again.

Foote: Monday's comeback win for Bob Marlin's squad special enough to savor Sure, games like the 76-74 win UL pulled off over UT-Arlington in dramatic fashion Monday are significant for a lot of reasons.

“It didn’t take him long to assimilate to a game and that’s really a very unique thing when you consider what he’s been through really the last two and a half years,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “He did a great job for us and I think he could be a little bit of a factor in the tournament. We still have to watch how many minutes he plays, but he’s a very skilled guy.

“He can make a 3, he can get to the basket, he’s great cutting to the basket off the ball and I think he can be a really good defender and rebounder.”

In other injury news, Jacobi Gordon didn’t play at Little Rock while nursing a sprained ankle. His primary strength is 3-point shooting, which figures to be a big key against either South Alabama or ULM.

Murphy warns against depending too heavily on the 3, though.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be a 3-point shooting contest,” he said. “I think you have to be very wary of that, because if you live by the 3, you can die very quickly by the 3.

“When you’re shooting a bunch of 3s, the one thing you’re not doing is getting to the free throw line. That’s an area that doesn’t get looked at enough. You don’t put any pressure on teams to guard you.”

Another temptation to avoid is getting too confused by changing defenses.

“You’ve got to adapt to that and not overreact to that,” Murphy insisted. “You can get yourself in a rat race so to speak where you’re chasing your own tail trying to keep up with what they’re doing.

“What you need to do is as a team is to just play your base offense – continue to move the ball, continue to move the ball in the gaps. You’ve got to play inside-out. I think that’s critical against anybody we play.”

The winner will advance to the 5:30 p.m. game Sunday, which could mean No. 1 seed Georgia State if the Panthers can avoid an upset Saturday.

“We’ve got to make shots,” Marlin said. “The team that plays well together, plays well defensively, makes shots, catches a break, maybe wins a game where they don’t play at their best can win this tournament for sure.”