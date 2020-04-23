Like all Division I football and basketball head coaches in America, UL’s Billy Napier and Bob Marlin are …. shall we say, ‘working while they wait’ these days as the coronavirus shutdown continues.

The biggest questions in the college sports world these days is, will there be a football season? And if there is, exactly when will be actually start?

Napier has obviously pondered the many potential responses to those questions in recent weeks. They range from starting on time in early September to being pushed back a month or two all the way to having a true spring football season finishing as late as April or May.

Some possible solutions have just eight games being played and others all 12.

Napier’s first opinion on that subject is to put it in its proper order.

“We’ve got big-picture issues we’ve got to solve relative to the entire country before we cross that bridge,” the Cajuns’ head coach responded.

“College football is certainly important to me. I understand that, but there’s a lot of people a lot worse off than I am. It’s down the road on the checklist in my opinion. I think we’ve got bigger fish to fry. We’re going to do what they tell us to do. Once they declare that, we’ll do our best to come up with the best plan.”

With that said, Napier did offer a perspective on how things should be handled, suggesting that starting on time shouldn’t be the No. 1 priority.

“I think it may not be the best thing in my opinion to get in a hurry here and have a short prep for an on-time start,” he said. “I don’t know how much progress we can make in the next couple of weeks relative to that.

“We do have a few natural breaks in the calendar where you could have a two-week push (back) or a four-week push, still play a full season and maybe push the playoff championship experience later on.”

With athletic departments looking for creative cost-cutting measures across the country to survive the next two years after all the nationwide budget cuts, having a football season of some form is critical financially.

“From a big-picture perspective, there’s a lot more at stake here,” Napier said. “College football is something we all love. It’s become very much a business. It’s entertainment. There’s so much that comes with the game relative to how many people it affects.

“But I think the most important thing here is we’ve got to base all of our decisions off of staff and player safety, and then certainly the fan experience is going to be based off the same things.”

Marlin said he isn’t concerned about a pushed-back football season overlapping even more with basketball.

“I just hope there is a football season,” Marlin said.

Instead, Marlin’s current mission includes keeping his players focused, reworking his roster and finishing up the schedule.

“We had a team meeting (earlier this week),” Marlin said. “We talked about academics, we talked about health, being part of the solution instead of part of the problem – make sure they’re using good common sense. We talked about their weight and workouts. What they can do. What they have available to do.”

Marlin said his staff is pushing personal basketball workouts to stay engaged. His hope is his roster will be ready to go once the shutdown is ended.

“We’ve got an older team,” Marlin said. “We’ve got some guys coming back. That will make it very competitive. I feel like we’ll have an advantage over some of the teams in our league as far as practice goes leading into next year.”

Napier and his staff is also hoping his players are working on their own during the shutdown.

"It's a five-day protocol," Napier said. "It’s very, very detailed. We’ve got a certain amount of prescribed work for each day of the week. Our expectation is that they would do the work each day. We’ve adapted based off the equipment they have access to. I think we’re trying to make the best of our situation here.Our expectation is that the players are doing the work, so that they will be at as small of a deficit as possible when they do get back."

Marlin said he’s expecting the Sun Belt to release its conference schedule any day now.

Last year, the Sun Belt didn’t release its schedule until July 30, but it’s possible the league may choose to limit its conference slate this season. Therefore, it will be even more important for teams to know the Sun Belt schedule in order to finalize the non-conference slate.

This year’s conference schedule is also expected to reduce plane flight trips. That could be schools will play assigned rivals as many as four times next season.

UL has already begun trying to regionalize its schedule, adding games against Houston, Southern Mississippi and UNO.

Marlin said the program is trying to move away from non-league foes such as Robert Morris and Duquesne in the early days.

“It didn’t make sense, so we started playing more Louisiana and local schools, provided they would play,” Marlin said. “Some don’t want to play. Every program has to do what’s right. I do think the regional aspect of scheduling will come back somewhat just because finances and the rivalries. It makes perfect sense to do that.”

The next football question is, could that approach also apply to football. For example, the Cajuns are scheduled to play at Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Boone, N.C.

Could that premiere Sun Belt game really be cancelled?

“I wouldn’t be surprised at anything at this point,” Napier said. “There are lots of models that are being discussed. I think some of these people know what they’re talking about and some of them don’t.”