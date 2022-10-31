UL's bats explode in fall twinbill at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS – Julian Brock went a combined 4-for-6 with three RBIs to lead UL's 28-hit doubleheader over 16 innings in defeating Tulane 5-3 and 15-6 on Sunday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
Luke Yuhasz, Will Veillon and Carson Roccaforte each belted home runs in the nightcap. John Taylor was a combined 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Cajuns while eight players recorded at least two hits in the contest.
UL will next host LSU on Nov. 13.
UL's Sophie Daigle second in Sun Belt race
Sophie Daigle carried the banner high for UL's Ragin' Cajuns at this past weekend's Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championships.
Daigle placed second in the women's 5K race with a time of 16:86.2, a clocking bested only by the SBC record 16:29.5 of Arkansas State's Molly Jones with the victory.
Daigle earned All-Conference honors with her effprt.
Southern Mississippi won the women's team competition with 44 points, followed by Arkansas State with 71 and James Madison with 83. The Cajun women placed eighth with 210 points.
Arkansas State captured the men's crown with 32 points, ahead of runner-up Appalachian State's 46 and 58 from South Alabama. UL and JMU each had 139.
Kireani Yego of USA won the men's title with a new-record 22:55.9 time.
UL golf sets record in Hawaii
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Eli Ortego posted a school-record 8-under-par 63 to vault up 25 spots on the individual leaderboard and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns posted school-records for the lowest team round and 54-hole total to wrap up play on Sunday at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational at Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club.
The Cajuns, who wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule, posted a school-record round of 17-under-par 267 and finished in a four-way tie for fourth place with a 54-hole school record score of 830.
UL finished tied with Colorado, East Tennessee and Kansas for fourth in the 20-team field,
Postea shines for UL tennis in tourney
Calin Postea highlighted UL's play on the final day of The Cajun Classic for the Ragin' Cajuns men's tennis team Sunday.
Postea's day began with a Flight 2 doubles consolation championship victory alongside teammate Alejo Ferrer Chueca. The duo defeated Tyler Junior College's Emilio Vila and Naithaolin Golmei by a 6-3 count.
In singles play, Postea exited the weekend on a three-match winning streak after his 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Tulane's Luc Hoeijmans in the Flight 2 consolation singles title match.
It was a near miss for UL's doubles tandem of Karlo Kajin and Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez in the Flight 1 doubles championship contest. They were dealt a narrow defeat by South Alabama's pairing of Louis Delcour and Jack Clements who claimed a 7-6 (3) decision.