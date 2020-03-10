When the NCAA unveiled the first RPI rankings for college softball Tuesday, anyone who wondered why UL coach Gerry Glasco put together such a crazy pre-Sun Belt schedule found out why.

The No. 6-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns currently have the No. 1 RPI in the country.

In terms of the wins over the likes of LSU, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma State, it appears the Cajuns got out of the road-warrior stretch what Glasco envisioned.

“I think we did,” assistant coach Mike Roberts said in Monday’s weekly press conference. “We played one of the top three schedules. We faced some top teams. We did challenge ourselves. Coach Glasco wanted to up the schedule this year to get a better seed at the end of the year.”

But while national naysayers won’t be able to balk at UL’s schedule like some did a year ago when the Cajuns won 52 games and traveled, the Lamson Park faithful also should not be too overconfident by the early-season No. 1 RPI standing.

For instance, the rest of the season begins with the 4 p.m. Wednesday doubleheader against Sam Houston State at Lamson Park in what will be UL’s first home game since Feb. 15.

Case in point, Sam Houston’s RPI is currently 169 and that’s with playing LSU twice and Texas A&M twice. After Wednesday’s twinbill, the Bearkats won’t get any more RPI help.

The point is, the No. 1 RPI ranking in early March is an encouraging first step, but there’s plenty of work to be done.

The power five leagues haven’t even begun conference play yet. LSU is currently No. 19 at 20-3, but obviously there’s no reason for the Tigers to fret. Their SEC slate will take care of that.

For the record, Texas is No. 3, Florida No. 5, Oklahoma State No. 8 and Ole Miss No. 81.

The first RPI rankings produced other items of note. UL’s first loss to North Texas doesn’t appear to be devastating with the Mean Green 18-5 and No. 32 at the moment.

Also encouraging is McNeese State is off to an 18-7 start, stand No. 36 and still play a home-and-home with UL. Last season, the Cowgirls didn’t help the Cajuns, finishing at No. 85.

Again, it’s still very early, but the second best Sun Belt RPI last season was Texas State at No. 64 and Troy at No. 65. Troy is currently No. 26 at 15-6.

The other way to help your RPI is to win a ton of games. Some UL fans were panicking when the Cajuns lost at Coastal Carolina last Friday.

There’s a price to be paid for that brutal early-season road schedule. The Cajuns just hope it was paid in full with that 7-1 loss in South Carolina last week.

Two factors in avoiding future upsets is getting preseason All-American candidates pitcher Megan Kleist and shortstop Alissa Dalton to better their credentials the rest of the way.

Currently, Kleist is 6-5 with a 2.48 ERA, walking 20 and giving up eight home runs in 67.2 innings so far this season. In 2018, Kleist gave up 21 walks and eight homers in 179.2 innings, along with a 1.32 ERA.

Roberts isn’t concerned.

“I don’t know if her record shows how well she’s actually thrown,” he said. “She’s 6-5 right now. Maybe the walk column is maybe a little higher than she normally expects. We’ve talked about that over the last couple of weeks here. But Megan Kleist is kind of a program-changer.

“We know what she’s done over the last four years at her last school. She’s shows up to pitch every single day. Every single game she goes in, she gives us a chance to win. She’s making some adjustments on that walk column. As soon as she takes care of that, she should be back to where she was.”

With that said, Roberts did admit “the changes of schools, the change of area, getting used to our team culture, getting used to the area – 15 months off of not throwing – is going to take its toll a little bit.”

Kleist being Kleist will be critical in UL maintaining a super regional host-worthy RPI.

Dalton is up to .286 after going 4-for-9 in the Coastal series with a homer, 10 RBIs, a .429 slugging percentage and a .412 on-base.

By comparison, Dalton was hitting .333 with 19 RBIs, a .511 slugging and a .446 on-base about this time last season.

“Alissa is special,” Robert said. “If we can get her on a roll, get her in that leadoff spot and she can cement that role in the leadoff spot, and getting on base and getting our team rolling, that’s exactly what we want right now.”