It was more one-run frustration for the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team Friday in their first game of the UAB Blazer Classic at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Ala.
UL All-American pitcher Megan Kleist only allowed one unearned run on one hit in the game, but that was enough for No. 8-ranked Oklahoma State to claim a 1-0 nailbiter over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
In the iconic movie “Field of Dreams," Burt Lancaster's character, Moonlight Graham, was asked about the disappointment of getting called up t…
The Cajuns dropped to 7-3 on the season with the loss – all one-run losses to North Texas, LSU and now Oklahoma State (7-4).
UL was originally scheduled to play two games Friday, but Friday’s second game against host UAB was moved to 1:30 p.m. Sunday due to the cold temperatures.
The game’s only run came in the top of the third inning when Mady Lohman led off with a walk. She then advanced to second on an error and eventually scored on back-to-back fielder’s choice grounders.
Oklahoma State didn’t get its only hit off Kleist until a one-out single in the sixth inning by Chyenne Factor.
There’s a pretty long list of concerns for UL softball coach Gerry Glasco heading into his No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns’ participation in the U…
The Cajuns’ lineup threatened, but never was able to deliver a two-out hit.
From the third through the sixth inning, UL had runners in scoring position, but couldn’t drive in a run off OSU starter Carrie Eberle.
Eberle improved to 4-1 on the season, allowing no runs on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts.
Kleist walked two and struck out nine.
The first hit of the game by either team was a two-out double by UL’s Sarah Hudek in the fourth.
The only hit in the game was a lead-off single to left by Kendall Talley in the sixth, but she too was stranded.
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco wasn’t in the mood to pull any punches or accept any consolation prizes in Monday’s weekly news conference afte…