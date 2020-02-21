It was more one-run frustration for the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team Friday in their first game of the UAB Blazer Classic at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Ala.

UL All-American pitcher Megan Kleist only allowed one unearned run on one hit in the game, but that was enough for No. 8-ranked Oklahoma State to claim a 1-0 nailbiter over the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Cajuns dropped to 7-3 on the season with the loss – all one-run losses to North Texas, LSU and now Oklahoma State (7-4).

UL was originally scheduled to play two games Friday, but Friday’s second game against host UAB was moved to 1:30 p.m. Sunday due to the cold temperatures.

The game’s only run came in the top of the third inning when Mady Lohman led off with a walk. She then advanced to second on an error and eventually scored on back-to-back fielder’s choice grounders.

Oklahoma State didn’t get its only hit off Kleist until a one-out single in the sixth inning by Chyenne Factor.

The Cajuns’ lineup threatened, but never was able to deliver a two-out hit.

From the third through the sixth inning, UL had runners in scoring position, but couldn’t drive in a run off OSU starter Carrie Eberle.

Eberle improved to 4-1 on the season, allowing no runs on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Kleist walked two and struck out nine.

The first hit of the game by either team was a two-out double by UL’s Sarah Hudek in the fourth.

The only hit in the game was a lead-off single to left by Kendall Talley in the sixth, but she too was stranded.