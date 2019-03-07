There were a lot of new faces on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team this season.

Red-shirt sophomore outfielder Raina O’Neal is one of them … sort of.

Unlike the other four everyday players who transferred in from other Division I programs, O’Neal was part of the program a year ago, forced to sit out a full season after not getting a release from Texas Tech.

But as comfortable as she appeared on the field, O’Neal said the season opener against Fordham was still an unnerving experience.

“I honestly still felt just as new as they were in certain aspects,” O’Neal said. “Little things like, ‘What do we do when we run out on the field?’ I’d seen it, but I had never actually done it. Little things like how practice goes was a little bit easier for me to help them those things.

“But like game-wise and certain other things, I was, ‘I know a little bit, but I can’t tell you it all, because I’m new too as well.’ ”

O’Neal certainly hasn’t revealed any uncertainty in her play on the field thus far for the No. 11-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns, who will open Sun Belt Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday at Texas State.

“Raina O’Neal’s an outstanding talent obviously,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “She’s just a sophomore, so we’ve got her for two and a half years more. I couldn’t be more elated from what she’s given us. I have high expectations for her.”

O’Neal showed the Lamson Park faithful her potential right away, smashing her first home run over the scoreboard in right field.

Power hitters in this program aren’t new. Left-handed power hitters, however, are. Not since Holly Tankersley 11 years ago has the program had a left-handed hitter with the ability of O’Neal, who is hitting .375 with four doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs so far.

“I think she’ll become better offensively and I think she’ll become better defensively,” Glasco said. “But I think you’re going to see a tremendous amount of improvement in her over these next 35 games.”

Her role has certainly expanded greatly since last year at this time when she was growing accustomed to watching her teammates play as a red-shirt.

“At first, I’ll be honest, it was super uncomfortable and weird, because I had never done that,” O’Neal said.

But that experience taught her what it really means to be a true teammate.

“It was kind of beating me up for a little bit, but after a while, it was easier for me to find a role,” O’Neal said. “Me and the other red-shirts, we were charting, we would help if anyone left anything (in locker room), we’d go back and get people whatever they wanted. It was just finding myself into that role that I usually wouldn’t be in was a little bit hard, but being able to still help the team is what meant the most to me.”

The Richmond, Texas native also took advantage of the year off to learn as a player.

“I learned just from watching and just from listening to people like Kelli (Martinez) and the seniors we had in the outfield,” O’Neal said. “Even though I wasn’t playing and wasn’t out there, they were just using certain moments to teach me certain things.”

This season has also brought about a much more comfortable feeling for O’Neal and her teammates are the transition season of 2018.

“It’s way more settled (this year),” O’Neal said. “You can feel in the team atmosphere, of course. We’re used to the coaching and I feel like last year, we actually did a lot better with the team chemistry than I thought we would because there was so much being thrown at us.

“But right now, you can really feel the difference. We’re more settled in, even with having new pieces, including me, it still feels a lot more solid than it did last year.”

While O’Neal’s first impression was her raw power, she also loves the defensive side of the game as a centerfielder.

“I’m always trying to go for that diving catch or that catch over the wall,” she said. “I take a lot of pride in it. During practice, we have a lot of fun with defense. We’re trying to see what we can do, seeing how quick we can get to balls - how well we can get behind it for our throws.

“We’re always preparing for the big moments. In the outfield, you don’t get a lot of balls, especially with our pitching, so you always prepare for the big moments.”

In the big picture, O’Neal’s goal for this season is to end it in Oklahoma City.

“Oh, I want to go to the World Series,” O’Neal said. “I know everyone wants to, but I feel like we can do it. We’re in a great position. We’re getting better. I feel like that’s even scarier for us to be at a certain position now. I can see us getting better and still improving on things. I feel like the sky’s the limit.”

For now, though, it’s first things first with the start of Sun Belt play.

“We’re here to make a statement,” O’Neal said. “This conference is ours, so good luck to anyone else.”

UL at Texas State

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, Noon Sunday.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UL 15-3; Texas State 9-10.