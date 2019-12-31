For a senior graduate transfer like tight end Nick Ralston, it’s kind of time to do a little reflection on his decision to transfer to UL from Arizona State for his final year of college eligibility.

Although he doesn’t really want to go back to the very beginning.

His first impression wasn’t a great one.

“The humidity,” said Ralston, whose Ragin’ Cajuns will meet Miami of Ohio at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the LendingThree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“I mean football is football. That humidity is something else. Even yesterday, we were sweating like crazy. That’s something I really won’t miss. We had a couple of OTAs outside when it was like 101 with like 80 percent humidity and it was just completely nasty outside. I kind of questioned like, ‘Why did I come here’?”

While the Argyle, Texas native won’t fondly remember the summer heat in South Louisiana, there’s very little else about his time in Acadiana that won’t bring a smile to his face a decade down the road.

“When I first got here, I was instantly welcomed by all different kids on the team,” Ralston said. “It is a different feel here at Louisiana versus my previous school (at Arizona State). I just felt like everybody here was so much closer. I think that’s one of the reasons we were so successful this year, because we had such a tight-knit group … in all different position groups.

“I hang out with the linebacker, I’m good friends with Deuce (Wallace) over there. It’s just been really cool being to be close with a group of guys. That’s definitely something I’m going to miss going forward.”

There’s also going to be a real sense of accomplishment. No one knew exactly how critical a role the 6-1, 240-pounder would play for the offense after the Cajuns lost starting tight ends Johnny Lumpkin and Chase Rogers.

“I transferred here because I thought I had a good opportunity to play and I was familiar with the offense,” Ralston said. “But I didn’t expect all the injuries in our tight end room. That kind of raised everybody’s room in our room. I’ve been proud with how the coaches and especially the players have in the tight end room have handled that situation.”

UL coach Billy Napier knew Ralston from their one year together in Tempe, Ariz., but he was surprised with how productive Ralston was for the Cajuns – on and off the field.

“He’s impressed me with how quickly he built relationships with the players … his personality,” Napier said. “Even more of an impactful guy on the team than maybe I expected. His attitude, his energy every day, his toughness, his positive approach and really his ability to lead.”

After losing two starters, Ralston’s tight end colleagues suddenly included two walk-ons and a true freshman.

“He’s done a nice job of being a steady, stable guy in that position room when there were lots of times the wheels could have come off in that room,” Napier said. “You’ve got to give Nick part of that credit. (Assistant coach) Mike Desormeaux obviously did a terrific job this year. A lot of those players in that room weren’t expected to be as big a contributor as they were, and I think Nick’s got something to do with that.”

Fast-forward to today, Ralston is pretty convinced his teammates are going to handle their latest challenge – a month-long break between games.

He’s one of the few on the team that has done this before.

UL seniors take different approaches to handling emotions of final game For all the seniors on UL’s roster, the LendingTree Bowl against Miami of Ohio on Jan. 6 will be the final time they suit up on a football fie…

“My freshman year, we played on Jan. 2 (at Arizona State), so I kind of experienced something like this before,” said Ralston, who has 15 receptions for 100 yards and four TDs so far this season.

“Mentally, it’s a grind, because you know you’ve got about a month until you play. We practiced really hard here, so it’s getting kind of chippy out there. We’re ready to get out to Mobile and play Miami.”

In his mind, there’s only one way to finish out this special season in a new place.

“I don’t want to lose my last college game ever, but I think it would just be really special for these seniors to go out with a win,” Ralston said. “I’m going to do everything, and I know all the other seniors will do everything we can, as well as the underclassman, to ensure that we have a victory.”