Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Karl Benson well remembers the sometimes contentious, always chaotic early years of the BCS, including the period in 2003-04 when then-Tulane President Scott Cowen was storming the ramparts to gain more access for the schools outside the power conferences.
Good times.
But at this same point in the College Football Playoff era, there’s little rabble-rousing from those schools now called the Group of Five. Credit the infusion of money created by the CFP for calming down the bombast.
However, should be opportunity present itself, Benson promised Monday at his league’s football media day in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where the conference office is also located, that he will be “pounding my fist on the table,” to get a Sun Belt team into the playoffs.
That’s much like American Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco did last season when UCF went undefeated but couldn’t sniff the semifinals any more than its campaign to make the Power Five the Power Six is succeeding.
At the least, Benson has set a goal of a Sun Belt team earning the Group of Five’s spot (that’s the highest ranked team from the American, Sun Belt, MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA) in a New Year’s six bowls game sooner than later.
Good luck with that too, though.
The Sun Belt enters its 18th season as a football entity with the dubious distinction of never seeing one of its teams go through nonconference play undefeated, a prerequisite to be in the playoffs discussion.
And last year, Sun Belt teams, apart from the since departed Idaho and New Mexico State, were a lowly 4-24 against other FCS teams, although they managed to go 4-1 in bowl games.
To be sure, those regular-season four included Troy’s upset of LSU (the Tigers haven’t asked for a rematch yet) and the Trojans’ 11-2 record was the best in league history.
But still, it’s obvious the conference has work to do to Rise Above (the Sun Belt’s new slogan for this year) the perception that of the 10 FCS conferences, the Sun Belt is still No. 10.
“It’s a great challenge,” said first-year UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier. “But it’s also a great opportunity.
“It’s what every team at our level aspires to do.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will definitely get that great opportunity with road games at Mississippi State and Alabama.
Win those two, and you definitely would have the nation’s attention. All you’ve got to do besides that is run the table, and that happened only seven times the in the Sun Belt’s 17 seasons.
It would also help if the other Sun Belt teams are better than 4-24 outside the league to improve the strength of schedule.
But putting all of those unlikely occurrences aside, the conference has some things going for it:
• The league will play its first championship game on Dec. 1, providing a 13th data point for the CFP committee whose ranking will determine the playoff participants and Group of Five representative. The Sun Belt is trying to give its champion the best possible opportunity to break through, awarding home field in the title game to the division winner with the best overall record, bypassing head-to-head or league marks as the determining factor.
And even if the big things aren’t at stake, a championship game means the teams are playing for SOMETHING, which should contribute greatly to the on-campus atmosphere.
• The conference was out front in securing a partnership with ESPN that will assure a minimum of 500 conference events on some network platform starting in 2020. While most of the events will air on ESPN+, the world-wide-leader’s new subscription streaming service, that medium is the wave of the future.
• Again, thanks mainly to the CFP money, conference schools now annually receive more than $1 million each in outside revenue, compared to about $80,000 each just five years ago.
While $1 million is chicken feed by Southeastern Conference standards, it helps defray the costs of adding the technology to provide for those ESPN+ events.
• With the exception of the two Louisiana schools, the league this season is following the target0scheduling model of one road game against a Power Five foe, home and away against two Group of Five teams and a home game against an FBS team.
While it’s increasingly difficult to get a Power Five team to come to a Sun Belt site, at least the league is giving itself a better chance to have more bowl-eligible teams.
• Jettisoning Idaho and New Mexico State, which were long trips for nonconference games that fans could care less about gives the league a more identifiable Southern footprint.
It’s still a long ways from San Marcos, Texas (Texas State) to Boone, North Carolina (Appalachian State), but you’re only crossing one time zone.
Furthermore the league doesn’t appear to be interested in expanding at this point, although FBS independent Liberty would seemingly have positive points.
Maybe it’s a sign of stability that for now the Sun Belt doesn’t have to be the refuge for every startup program (Georgia State) or one moving from the FCS (Coastal Carolina). This was the case for years, especially after Conference USA raided the league for five of its members in 2013.
“Down the road things could change,” Troy athletic director Jeremy McClain said. “But right now, we feel like we’re in a really good place.
“Our objectives, which we’ve been working so hard to obtain are within our grasp.”
And even if Benson, who was commissioner of the now-defunct WAC from 1994 until coming to the Sun Belt in 2012, never gets the chance to display his table-banging prowess, he at least is leading a conference which knows what it is now — and can realistically imagine what it can be.