It was supposed to be easy.
The betting lines had the red-hot UL Ragin’ Cajuns as much as a four-touchdown favorite over the 1-8 South Alabama Jaguars.
But sometimes doing things that haven’t been done in 49 years just aren’t supposed to be easy.
Fortunately for UL coach Billy Napier’s Cajuns, they were ready a hard game on Saturday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
With their four-game winning streak on the line, UL’s offense marched 85 yards on 17 plays in 7:54 to provide the necessary cushion in a 37-27 victory over the Jaguars.
“Yeah, I’m sorry we didn’t win by three touchdowns,” Napier said. “I know everybody expected us to, but this is a very capable team. Did you guys watch the game? They’ve got big, fast athletes out there. They got their act together and they played good football today. Give their staff some credit here.”
The win gave UL its first undefeated regular-season road schedule since 1970 and also improved the Cajuns to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play.
South Alabama dropped to 1-9 and 0-6.
After leaning heavily on the passing game in the first half, UL went back to its bread-and-butter rushing attack in the second half and it worked like a charm behind the hard running of Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais.
Mitchell ended up with his ninth career 100-yard rushing game with 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
It was Mitchell who did the honors with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the 85-yard drive. Earlier on that drive, Jamal Bell followed a drop with a key 11-yard grab for a third-down conversion.
Calais added 77 yards to the rushing total.
After rushing it 18 times and throwing 22 passes in the first half, UL went from 76 yards rushing at the half to finishing with 255 rushing yards on 45 carries for the game.
“We went to some of the ’12’ personnel stuff (two tight ends) a little bit more,” Napier said. “They created some issues for us on the edge. Their strengths were on the interior, so we needed to attack the edges of the defense a little bit more. We picked from some of the right stuff (in playbook in second half).”
Before the big second half, though, it was a scary first 2½ quarters for the Cajuns.
UL’s defense had as much trouble stopping South Alabama’s running game than any opponent since facing Mississippi State in the season opener.
In that game, the Bulldogs rushed for 261 yards against the Cajuns. Since then, the only team that rushed for more than 200 yards in a game was Georgia Southern with 215 on Sept. 28.
In the first half alone, South Alabama rushed for 181 yards on 24 carries. That’s 7.5 yards per carry. Only three opponents had rushed for more yards all season than the Jags garnered on the ground in two quarters Saturday.
In the game’s first drive, running back Tra Minter got the rushing attack going with a 19-yard run on the first play to ignite a six-play, 71-yard touchdown drive in 2:48. South Alabama had four runs of nine or more yards on that drive.
And it would be a sign of things to come.
Unlike most games this season, however, South Alabama followed up on encouraging initial drive. Its third possession covered 75 yards on eight plays in 4:35 to regain the lead at 14-10 lead after a 4-yard touchdown run by Jared Wilson.
South Alabama had another potential touchdown drive going when a holding penalty halted it and forced a 43-yard field-goal attempt that was short.
Fortunately for the Cajuns, their offense was enjoying some success as well.
A 15-play, 66-yard drive — extended by a running into the punter flag — to open the game eventually stalled, but a 22-yard field goal by Stevie Artigue gave the Cajuns a 3-0 lead at the time.
Two drives later, another fantastic catch-and-run by Mitchell — this one for 18 yards — ignited an 11-play, 69-yard drive to regain the lead at 10-7. A 9-yard completion to tight end Neal Johnson in the back of the end zone culminated the drive.
UL’s next scoring drive was powered by a 60-yard Calais kickoff return and ended with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Hunter Bergeron for a 17-14 lead with 7:30 left until halftime.
The second half brought about more shortcomings in the red zone for UL’s offense. The Cajuns reached the South Alabama 8 on their first drive of the second half, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Artigue and a 21-20 deficit.
The next drive — set up by a 72-yard Eric Garror punt return to the Jags’ 4 — ended with a 19-yard Artigue field goal for a 23-21 lead with 2:44 left in the third.
Meanwhile, South Alabama actually mixed in a little of the passing game after throwing for just two yards in the first half early in the third quarter. Completions of 10 and 21 yards for new USA starting quarterback Desmond Trotter highlighted the 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that gave the underdog Jags a 21-17 lead with 9:51 left in the third quarter.
“We felt like they were better than a 1-8 football team,” Napier said. “They created some issues for us throughout the day. “Sometimes when you got through some difficult things like that, it really tells you a lot about our team. I thought our guys settled down, responded and made plays at critical times.
“Then in late third, early fourth, we got some stops.”