The UL men's basketball team will play Alabama in a preseason charity exhibition game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Proceeds from the game will be donated to the United Way of West Alabama to assist hurricane relief efforts across the region.
The exhibition game will serve as a tuneup for the regular-season opener against West Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the Cajundome.
The Crimson Tide has won all four meetings during regular season play in the series and advanced to the Sweet 16 last season where they lost to UCLA.
Both UL head coach Bob Marlin and assistant coach Mike Murphy are former assistant coaches at Alabama.