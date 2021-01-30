SAN MARCOS, Texas — Devin Butts did most of his damage from 3-point land Saturday, but he went inside the arc for his biggest heroics.
Butts' steal and layup with 0.4 seconds left lifted the UL Ragin' Cajuns to a dramatic 74-73 victory over Texas State that vaults UL (13-4, 7-3 Sun Belt) into first place in the Sun Belt West Division after their second straight weekend sweep.
To that point, the Cajuns had stayed in the game via the 3-pointer: They made 11 of 17 from long distance, making a prophet out of coach Bob Marlin, who wasn't there to see it in person after testing positive for the coronavirus last weekend but has been telling all who would listen that his team was too good at shooting for the 3-pointers not to start falling.
Cedric Russell led the Cajuns with 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point land. San Marcos is a pleasant spot to visit for Russell, who scored his then career-high of 25 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point land as a sophomore.
Russell wasn’t alone, however. Just like he did on New Year’s Day, Butts came off the bench to spark a Cajuns’ win over Texas State (11-6, 5-3). The Mississippi State transfer made six of his seven 3s and finished with 18 points.
Still, it appeared the Cajuns had lost when Russell was whistled for a charge on Harrell with three seconds left. But Butts got a steal off the inbounds pass and had time to hit the winner.
Another big part of UL’s win was Brayan Au. After not scoring any points in Friday’s win in 23 minutes, Au contributed eight points, five rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes in the rematch.
Defense played a key role again for UL, which limited Texas State to no field goals over the final 4:12 of play. The bench was a big part of it as well, outscoring the Bobcats 24-10 off the bench.
UL overcame a big night from Texas State point guard Mason Harrell, who finished with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field with four assists.