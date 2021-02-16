Technically, Matt Deggs is about to begin his second season as UL’s head baseball coach.

In so many ways, though, it feels like he’s starting all over again when his Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on the road at 2 p.m. Friday against the Tulane Green Wave.

A year ago at this time, Deggs and the entire UL baseball community was focused on honoring the life and death of legendary baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

Then a month into that process, the coronavirus shut down college athletics everywhere.

“In all honestly, it feels like we’ve yet to get started if that makes sense,” Deggs said. “We’ve gone through a tremendous amount, everybody has. Different people carry different burdens from the bridges we’ve all had to cross – starting with a pillar like coach Robe passing who meant so much to our community and wanting to honor him the right way and really wanting to coach that team he left and giving them a great experience. We don’t get to see that through and kind of bring that system back and get that implemented.”

As challenging as life has been for everyone since last March, Deggs finally feels like he’s about to start bringing UL baseball back to where it was when he and Robichaux worked side by side with great success.

“I think the key phrase here is kind of day to day and gain some traction and let’s get back to the business of playing baseball and playing rock-solid Cajun baseball,” Deggs added. “That’s something I feel like we’ve gotten close to, but really haven’t started in earnest yet.”

The one thing the 58-win 2014 club that finished one win shy of the College World Series was missing is something Deggs strongly suspects the 2021 Cajuns possess – pitching depth and lots of it.

“It’s an elite staff,” Deggs said. “There were a lot of guys returning on that side of things.

“When you look at our pitching staff, it’s as good as any staff I’ve been around and as deep as any staff I’ve been around and that includes my time at Arkansas and (Texas) A&M.”

On paper, the staff certainly appears to have a lot of bases covered.

It has some experienced weekend starter options, like Preseason Sun Belt Belt Pitcher of the Year Conor Angel, Carter Robinson and Connor Cooke.

“Those arms are the real deal and it’s the deepest I’ve ever seen from the starters all the way down to the bullpen,” senior outfielder Brennan Breaux said. “I’m really anxious to see what those guys are going to look like playing somebody in a different jersey.”

It also has a dynamic young pitchers like North Vermilion true freshman right-hander Hayden Durke and New Iberia southpaw Chipper Menard.

“He’s got a lot of poise for a kid his age,” Deggs said of Durke. “I have no doubt he can get outs right now and do it very effectively.”

If those names don’t produce enough starts, TCU transfer Spencer Arrighetti and seasoned returnee Austin Perrin also could also provide solutions.

“I feel confident playing defense behind them that they’re going to do their job. They’re a good enough staff to take us a long way,” Breaux said. “It all starts with them on the mound and it’s our job to feed off them and give them support. I’m excited for that to happen.”

The bullpen is filled with options as well from the versatile, experience arm of Jacob Schultz with more velocity this year to last year’s newcomers Jason Nelson, Will Moriarty and Jeff Wilson and Brandon Talley to now-healthy holdovers Jack Burk and Austin Bradford.

“I am super glad I’m not the coach having to decide who is going to pitch,” Bradford said. “I’m glad that’s not my job. I don’t feel like there’s definitive roles yet. But I feel like we have a really good staff, a really deep staff.

“The deepest I’ve ever been a part of for sure. In any situation, we have somebody who can go out there and perform. We’re extremely deep when it comes to that.”

Those decisions will fall on Deggs and pitching coach B.J. Ryan, who is now in his second season.

Ryan’s aggressive, yet understanding style has made an impact.

“He’s just changed my mentality as far as attack mode and going straight at guys,” Bradford said. “A lot of coaches are like, ‘0-2, kind of waste pitchers,’ but he’s like ‘Go at guys.’ He doesn’t want to give anything to a hitter. I think that’s been incredible for our entire team.”

In just 17 games last season for the 8-9 Cajuns, Ryan’s staff displayed some promising results at times. In 155 innings, it allowed a .234 batting average and a 3.48 ERA, allowing 131 hits, 56 walks and striking out 173 batters.

“He’s really good at letting us be ourselves and pitching to our strengths,” Burk said. “He’s got so much experience and so much knowledge of the game. Just sitting down and talking to him, I learn so much stuff just from watching film with him after outings. We’ll talk about what I could have done better. The experience he has with the game has helped me a ton.”

If the pitching comes as advertised, then it’ll come down to the hitting and defense.

“Are we going to be able to get five or six runs a game?” Deggs said. “If we do that, I really like our chances.”

By design, though, that’s where it can get complicated.

Deggs’ top priority in recruiting after last season was elevating the competition at every position.

“I think our biggest asset is the competition,” Deggs said. “You’ve got to be ready every single day or somebody is going to pass you up.”

That begins at catcher once again. Back are Nick Hagedorn and one of last season’s bright spots in Julian Brock, but so far Texas A&M-Corpus Christi senior transfer Brock Osborn has stole the show.

The other big position battle that has the potential to go back and forth all season is at shortstop between Cal State Fullerton transfer and defensive specialist Brett Borgogno and Bossier Parish CC product Bobby Lada, who brings more offensive potential.

“Shortstop to me, just like behind the dish, is a prove-it-to-me spot where you’ve got to prove it every day,” Deggs said. “Dominate routine plays and kind of quarterback.”

The most exciting newcomers in the field, though, may be in the outfield with Tyler Robertson and true freshman Carson Roccaforte from Port Neches, Texas.

“Tyler Robertson one of the better defensive outfielders that I’ve ever seen,” Breaux said. “He’s 6-3 or so and runs like a deer. I’ve got confidence that any ball that goes up in the air, that he’s got a chance of getting it to if not catching it.

“Carson Roccaforte the same way. He reminds me a lot of myself. We kind of have the same build.”

Of course, competition to make practice more interesting is one thing and execution in games is another.

“Anything you talk about being successful, it starts on the mound,” Deggs said. “We’ve got to be able to go out and execute our game plan on the mound, which is attack hitters and pound the fast ball, be able to spin it, pull it and put hitters away … be able to finish a pitch and not just land it.

“Have the ability to field our position – hold runners. We’ve got to get better defensively. I think that’s got to continue to be a priority for us. Ultimately, it’s our mastery of the offense and execute those at will. If those three things come together, it’s going to be an exciting time.”