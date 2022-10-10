INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would snap a three-game losing streak and avoid the program’s first four-game losing streak since 2015 and the first 0-3 start to Sun Belt play in 20 years. It would also improve UL to 17-3 in Sun Belt road games since 2019.
KEY MATCHUP
Marshall’s backfield vs. UL’s D-line – The Thundering Herd leads the Sun Belt in rushing offense. The Cajuns’ defensive front competed well against South Alabama’s rushing attack last week and continuing that trend will be critical to UL’s upset hopes.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux leads the team with 40 tackles, including two stops behind the line and one quarterback hurry.
Marshall: Running back Khalan Laborn leads the Herd with 731 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL is 1-0 in the all-time series vs. Marshall … Marshall ranked second in the Sun Belt with only 13.2 first downs allowed a game … The Herd leads Sun Belt in first downs rushing, while UL is 11th … UL has 10 interceptions by 10 different players, while Marshall has eight interceptions by four players with Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore each other three … Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff is 5-of-7 on field goals with a long of 38, while UL’s two kickers are 3-of-7 with a long of 51 … Laborn was only the second Herd RB in school history with 100-yard games in first two starts and he’s now done it in five straight … Marshall is 3-17 in winning coin tosses in the coach Charles Huff era … Marshall’s 23-5 when even in the turnover margin, 61-6 when they score first and 80-7 when leading at halftime … Joan C. Edwards Stadium is one of only two FBS stadium named after a woman (other being Martha Williams-Brice in South Carolina) … Marshall’s winning percentage at the stadium ranks No. 5 nationally (175-40, .814) … UL is giving up 25.6 points and collecting 327.6 total yards per game, while allowing 20.4 points and 370 yards … Marshall is scoring 29.4 points and putting up 423.6 yards a game, while giving up 16.2 and allowing 281.2 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
47 – Number of first downs Marshall has over its opposition, while UL’s opponents have 13 more first down than the Cajuns.
3 – Number of points Marshall’s defense has allowed in the third quarter all season long.
19 – Number of sacks by Marshall opponents this season for 123 yards in losses. These two defenses have combined for 23 so far.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Time of possession
Marshall ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in possessing the ball at average of 32:54 a game, while UL is 11th at 28:11.
2 – Third Down trouble
Marshall’s defense is only allowing 24% conversion rate on third down, while UL’s defense is allowing 47.5 to the opposition.
3 – Lots of punting
Marshall has punted the ball 30 times in five games so far, while its opponents have punted 36 times. UL is 24 both ways.
4 – Punt coverage
One of UL’s biggest weapons this season has been Eric Garror’s punt return ability with 12 for 240 yards. Marshall’s opponents have only returned two punts for 22 yards in five games thus far.
SCHEDULES
MARSHALL (3-2, 0-1)
Sept. 3 Norfolk State, W 55-3
Sept. 10 At Notre Dame, W 26-21
Sept. 17 At Bowling Green, L 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 24 At Troy, L 16-7
Oct. 1 Gardner-Webb, W 28-7
Oct. 12 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 At James Madison, TBA
Oct. 29 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 5 At Old Dominion, TBA
Nov. 12 Appalachian State, TBA
Nov. 19 At Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 26 Georgia State, TBA
UL (2-3, 0-2)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, 4 p.m.
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Marshall 20, UL 13
All signs point toward a low-scoring affair. Both defenses are above average and both offenses have had their issues so far this season. The Cajuns have been good at forcing turnovers, but not as good as capitalizing on the best turnover margin in the Sun Belt. Marshall’s defense is only giving up 16.2 points and 71.2 rushing yards a game. That’ll put pressure on a passing game that’s been suspect all season. A UL upset win may depend on special teams play delivering its first complete game of the season.