For one, he’s an offensive lineman.

Over the years, he’s gotten used to being one of the team’s spokesmen, but speaking about his own accolades still isn't natural for him.

Secondly, he tries his best to be humble and classy as often as possible.

UL seniors take different approaches to handling emotions of final game For all the seniors on UL’s roster, the LendingTree Bowl against Miami of Ohio on Monday, Jan. 6 will be the final time they suit up on a foot…

So ask UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson about being the program’s first Associated Press first-team All-American selection and he tries his best to downplay it.

On one hand anyway.

On the other, the Plaquemine native is too focused on the next step to linger too long in the present.

Suffice it to say, Dotson’s got plenty on his mind these days as he prepares to end his collegiate career when the Ragin’ Cajuns take on Miami of Ohio at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“I don’t think it hits me as hard as it hits other people, more people than I know and stuff,” Dotson said. “I’m thankful for everything that I’ve gotten, but my overall goal is to get to the league.”

So forgive the four-year starter if he’s pondering his participation in another game as a selection into the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star game on Saturday, Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

+2 Cajuns detest the mere thought of another 0-2 showing in postseason play Each UL player and coach asked about it has pointed to the team’s disappointing mental approach during preparation of last year’s Cure Bowl.

“These are stepping stones to get to the league,” Dotson said of the growing list of postseason awards. “You need these things to progress and get noticed. So I’m glad to have these things, but I try not to stick on it too long.

“I’m very happy for everything that’s happened, but I’ve got to get to the next thing to make it to that goal.”

With that said, Dotson admits he thought long and hard about whether he should join the Cajuns for the bowl game in Mobile, like many other NFL hopefuls this time of the season.

“I considered it,” Dotson said. “You have to consider it. You never know what could happen to you. You’ve got to at least think about your future, so I did consider it. But in thinking about it, I thought about how it could help me. It could help my stock and it could help me for my (East-West Shrine) bowl game. I just considered that and weighed the options that I had.”

The 6-4, 315-pound first-team All-Louisiana honoree said there was another factor in his decision to play for the Cajuns as well.

Mobile bowl history filled with fantastic finishes, future NFL stars The LendingTree Bowl will begin its third decade as a collegiate postseason event when UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns take on Miami (Ohio) in 2019’s final…

“And I thought about my teammates and being able to see them for a few more weeks,” he said. “I think it’s worth it.”

Also making the decision easier to play his final game at UL was the fact the LendingTree Bowl is being played on Jan. 6.

“That’s one of the main reasons I came back,” Dotson explained. “Actually playing football and just training for football are two different things. You get back out of summer camp, you’ve been training for a few weeks straight now, straight running and working out.

“But as soon as you put the pads on, you’re dead tired because it’s just a different time of endurance, different type of feel. You come back sluggish. So being able to play this entire time is very helpful.”

While Dotson’s world is more complex than usual these days, don’t think he doesn’t realize how important it is for UL to beat Miami in Mobile to produce the program’s first bowl win since 2014.

UL team leaders convinced dealing with long break will determine bowl winner The long break between the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7 and the Jan. 6 LendingTree Bowl against Miami of Ohio in Mobile, Al…

“People who were on the team last year and have been here since I’ve been here for five years know that losing a bowl game sucks,” Dotson said. “We’ve lost two bowl games since I’ve been here and it doesn’t feel good at all. It’s the worst pain until the next year you play again.

“If you lose again, it just keeps compounding, compounding. Then you’ve got to use that for fuel the next year and then if you lose again, it just keep compounding and it can start taking a mental toll on you.”

In fact, Dotson is hoping he can help leave one more long-lasting mark on the program before he officially begins his professional football aspirations.

“Winning, I think would help propel itself into those ranks where App. State and programs like that,” Dotson said. “We get this win, then we start the winning tradition in this university and I think that’ll really boost this school’s attendance, recruiting and things like that.”

Moreover, before being confronted with the serious issues of his professional future, simple recognition certainly crossed his mind.

+3 UL cornerback Kamar Greenhouse grows mightily despite loss during his college career It would be very difficult to gauge exactly how much Kamar Greenhouse has grown since the former Marksville High standout first stepped foot o…

“Even before, I was talking to my girlfriend about it,” Dotson said. “I used to wonder, ‘How do you get All-American?’ How do you get these awards. Do I have to enter in somewhere? I just don’t understand how they do it. I asked my coaches and my dad, ‘How do you think you get in there?’

“They said, ‘If you’re doing good, they’ll notice you.’ I guess they just noticed me this time. That’s all I can say about it. I’m just glad it happened. I’m happy.”

Adding to that glee is the feeling all his awards have given his father – former UL player Kelcy Dotson (1995-96)– and the rest of his family.

“He was just happy for me, “ Dotson said of his father. “He’s been helping me since I was 6 and just been coaching me up and getting my mental right. So everything that I do now, I do because of him. I do it for him.

“I try to impress him, just because I like to see my daddy happy, like to see him impressed. I do it for myself too, but I like to see my family impressed with the things that I do. That’s really why I do it.”