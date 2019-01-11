JaKeenan Gant has proven he can carry a heavy load for UL-Lafayette’s basketball squad. Now, the rest of the Ragin’ Cajuns need to follow suit.
Gant had a second straight stellar shooting night Thursday with 36 points and added 11 rebounds to give him back-to-back double-double efforts, but the rest of the Cajuns struggled in an 89-76 road loss at defending Sun Belt Conference tournament champion and preseason league favorite Georgia State.
Now, UL-Lafayette faces another stern test in the second half of the Peach State swing when they take on a hot Georgia Southern team at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles (10-6, 2-1) have won two straight Sun Belt games including a buzzer-beating 79-78 home win over UL-Monroe Thursday.
“It’s going to be a very different kind of game,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin of Georgia Southern, a team the Cajuns beat 102-91 last season in Statesboro on the way to winning the regular-season title. “They don’t have the size and the length that Georgia State has, but they’ll press us more, and we’ve got to defend better than we did (Thursday).”
Gant had a 45-point performance last Saturday when the Cajuns (10-6, 1-2) beat Little Rock 75-61, hitting 15-of-21 shots and all 11 of his free throws to go with 11 rebounds. The senior, playing in his home state this weekend, followed with 14-of-21 shooting and six more free throws without a miss Thursday against Georgia State, meaning that he has hit an impressive 46-of-59 shots in two games.
“He’s been pretty good for a guy that wasn’t first-team preseason all-conference,” Marlin said Thursday night. “I’m really proud of JaKeenan, he’s really stepped it up and he’s really trying to lead. We have to have some other guys step up and help him.”
UL-Lafayette doesn’t have a lot of available bodies to provide that desired step-up. The Cajuns were already without their second-leading scorer and best shooter, with Malik Marquetti tearing an ACL two weeks ago and out for the season. Freshman guard Trajan Wesley sprained an ankle in the Little Rock win, did not play Thursday and remains doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Eagles.
The Cajuns played a seven-man rotation on Thursday, a situation amplified by foul trouble — two players fouled out — and a hot-shooting Georgia State team that hit 13-of-25 outside the arc and shot 52.5 percent overall. Only Tennessee (54.0) shot a higher percentage against UL-Lafayette this year.
Malik Benlevi had a 3-pointer just before halftime for a 32-29 lead, and the Panthers outscored UL-Lafayette 7-0 to start the second half.
“At halftime we talked about last Thursday (against Arkansas State) when they hit a three at the buzzer and then came out and hit two more,” Marlin said. “We knew they (Georgia State) were capable of that and we warned against it, and they scored on their first three possessions and we go down and have two turnovers and missed a shot.”
Gant has hit 6-of-9 outside the arc in two games after going 2-for-4 against the Panthers, but the rest of the Cajuns combined to make only 6-of-27 three-point attempts.
“We lost the 3-point game by 15 and lost the game by 15,” Marlin said. “If we make shots like they did, we win. We have to make shots. Our defense disappeared the second half, we changed defenses three or four times and just couldn’t get anything to work. But mostly we couldn’t knock them down. We missed 23 threes and I’d bet 16 of them were really good looks. They were making theirs and we were missing ours, that’s a big difference.”
Georgia Southern was down by 11 at halftime but rallied from a 14-point deficit with 16 minutes left Thursday, and Quan Jackson hit a 3-pointer at the final horn to beat UL-Monroe Thursday and give coach Mark Byington his 100th career win. Tookie Brown, who had 29 points in the Eagles’ loss to the Cajuns last year, had 22 points Thursday and found Jackson with a pass for the game-winning shot.
UL-LAFAYETTE (10-6, 1-2) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN (10-6, 2-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Ga.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9