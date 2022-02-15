UL freshman pitcher Sam Landry has been dreaming about these first six games for the No. 20-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns for a long time.
And so far it’s been exactly what she hoped for, especially after claiming the third win of her young career in Tuesday’s 10-2 win over Nicholls on Tuesday at Lamson Park.
“I did commit four years ago, so finally being here has been an amazing feeling to finally feel like I’m at home where I belong,” Landry said. “I told coach (Gerry) Glasco that I couldn’t have picked a better college for me.
“Being out there and going 5-0 over the weekend and now 6-0 after this game, it’s an amazing feeling to be with a group of people that I know is the best fit for me.”
It may have also been the biggest lesson Landry learned in her young career in moving to 3-0 on the season.
“I think this was a good game for her to learn a lot,” Glasco said. “You learn there’s never an off night. If she could do one thing differently, she’d go back to her pregame warmup and maybe take that mound with a little more intensity. I didn’t think she had her best stuff in the first inning.
“Maybe just tip your hat to Nicholls, their hitters came out and swung the bat well. All three of those kids had really good swings.”
For Landry, it was an issue of mind over matter.
She gave up the staff’s first run of the season in the first inning when Melise Gossen singled and scored on Alex Poche’s two-out single.
“I was really nervous coming into this game,” Landry said. “I did let my nerves get the best of me. That was my biggest problem. But coming back into the dugout, Kandra (Lamb) is always the one I go to to talk to. She was calming me down and I really settled in and wasn’t going to allow any more runs.”
Landry said the her rise ball wasn’t working in the bullpen it got hit, but her changeup got her out of some jams.
“I thought she threw with great velocity, her changeup was really good,” Glasco said. “She made some great pitches tonight. She can use that to learn how important it is to be focused from start to finish.”
Landry was one of several freshman shining in Tuesday’s win.
Shortstop Alexa Langeliers was 3-for-3 with a double, homer and an RBI.
“Her mindset is she’s always been a hitter,” Glasco said. “Ever since I watched her at 12 or 13 years old, she’s been a great hitter. You can just see it when she gets in competition, she gets better.
“She’s just gotten better all season. We didn’t see her practice as good as she played. That’s kind of a common denominator on great hitters.”
And of course, Maddie Hayden delivered her second consecutive walk-off hit – a two-run single to rightcenter to invoke the mercy rule.
“I knew I needed to hit it up the middle, right side, because we had a runner on third,” Hayden said. “I just knew I had to put the ball in play somehow, so that’s really what I was doing. Just make contact with the ball and get the runners in motion.”
Also, freshman Stormy Kotzelnick was 2-for-2 with her third triple and two RBIs.
The Cajuns will now take nine days off before a huge home game against No. 2 Alabama.
“That’s the way I planned the schedule,” Glasco said. “We’ve got a really young team. We’ll have nine days to prepare to play a top five team. I expect them to be ranked No. 2 and I expect them to be undefeated.
“We can use those nine days to really get our freshmen and our newcomers prepared for that matchup, and hopefully we can give our fans a really good performance that night.”