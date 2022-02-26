Things went from bad to worse for the UL baseball team in the Korbach Round Rock Classic on Saturday, suffering a 12-4 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers were 0-3 after getting swept at Clemson in the first weekend, but quickly scored two runs in the second and seven more in the third to put the Cajuns away quickly.
The Cajuns dropped to 3-3 on the season with the loss and will next play Arkansas at 4 p.m. Sunday to close out the weekend’s play in Round Rock.
Matthew Ellis hit a two-run homer in the second for Indiana, before the Cajuns scored on Will Veillon’s RBI triple in the home half of the second.
But the Hoosiers exploded for seven in the third, including three walks with the bases loaded.
The only run-producing hit in the big frame was a Bobby Whalen RBI single, while Carter Mathison added a sacrifice fly.
Whalen finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Brock Tibbitts added a 2-for-4 day at the plate for Indiana.
UL starter Peyton Havard gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Reliever Brandon Talley, on the other hand, struggled with his control, allowing five runs on just one hit with four walks and no strikeouts.
David Christie allowed a run on two hits, one walk and six strikeouts in three innings of relief for the Cajuns.
The blowout did allow two UL newcomers to see their first action of the season with Jack Clark getting an RBI ground out in the fourth and Mason Zambo an RBI single in the seventh.