Just in case UL fans are wondering and haven’t followed the nine 2021 Cajuns currently playing on other rosters, here’s a quick update:
O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, OL – Started all 4 games.
Montrell Johnson, Florida, RB – Leading rusher for Gators with 258 yards and 3 TDs on 33 carries.
Kamryn Waites, Florida, OL – No starts, but played special teams in all four games.
Mekhi Garner, LSU, CB – Started all 4 games with 10 tackles, team-high 5 breakups, 1 tackle for loss.
Kyren Lacy, LSU, WR – No starts, but 7 catches for 84 yards.
Emani Bailey, TCU, RB – No starts, but 7 carries for 89 yard and 1 TD in three games.
Lorenzo McCaskill, Kansas, LB – No starts, but 9 tackles in 4 games.
Kobe Hylton, UTEP, Safety – Hidden gem as Miners’ leading tackler with 37 tackles, 6 stops for losses, 0.5 sacks, 1 force fumbled, 1 hurry, 1 breakup in five starts.
Dominique Ratcliff, Texas State, DL – No starts, but 1 tackles and 2 hurries in 3 games.