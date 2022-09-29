no.rlcarriersbowl.121921.1599

Former UL running back Montrell Johnson (4) is one transfer who had found immediate success with the Florida Gators.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Brad Kemp

Just in case UL fans are wondering and haven’t followed the nine 2021 Cajuns currently playing on other rosters, here’s a quick update:

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, OL – Started all 4 games.

Montrell Johnson, Florida, RB – Leading rusher for Gators with 258 yards and 3 TDs on 33 carries.

Kamryn Waites, Florida, OL – No starts, but played special teams in all four games.

Mekhi Garner, LSU, CB – Started all 4 games with 10 tackles, team-high 5 breakups, 1 tackle for loss.

Kyren Lacy, LSU, WR – No starts, but 7 catches for 84 yards.

Emani Bailey, TCU, RB – No starts, but 7 carries for 89 yard and 1 TD in three games.

Lorenzo McCaskill, Kansas, LB – No starts, but 9 tackles in 4 games.

Kobe Hylton, UTEP, Safety – Hidden gem as Miners’ leading tackler with 37 tackles, 6 stops for losses, 0.5 sacks, 1 force fumbled, 1 hurry, 1 breakup in five starts.

Dominique Ratcliff, Texas State, DL – No starts, but 1 tackles and 2 hurries in 3 games.

