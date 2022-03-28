UL softball coach Gerry Glasco isn’t guaranteeing anything.
He’s not even suggesting that it’s going to happen.
But when his Ragin’ Cajuns hit the road for four games in Texas beginning with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. midweek game at the Texas Longhorns, he does have winning in mind.
“It’s a big game,” Glasco said of playing the Longhorns for a third time this season.
The Cajuns (20-8) lost a doubleheader at home to Texas 10-2 and 3-2 on March 16.
“I did feel like we competed well, except for that one big inning, but that one big inning has been a consistent issue,” said Glasco, referring to allowing seven runs in the sixth in the first loss to Texas. “The difference right now is Texas is playing really well. When they came here the last time, they were trying to find their identity. Now they’ve found it and they’re playing really well.
“We’re going to be playing a really hot Texas team, which is good for us and a good opportunity for us.”
Texas has won 15 straight games and is no longer searching for the winning solution.
The final three games of the Cajuns' Texas swing is a Sun Belt Conference road series against Texas State.
“It’s really important,” Glasco said. “We’ve got to win three out of four, in my mind. That’s where I am mentally.
“It’s four really important games. We’re in a position where we don’t need to go 2-2 or 1-3. We need to get three wins out of four.”
The Longhorns are led offensively by Janae Jefferson (.386, 22 RBIs, 12 SBs), Mia Scott (.365, 10 RBIs, 13 SBs), McKenzie Parker (.359, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs) and Katie Cimusz (.333, 7 HRs, 20 SBs).
In the circle, Estelle Czech (8-1, 2.24 ERA) and Hailey Dolcini (11-3, 2.38) are coach Mike White’s most reliable options.
The Cajuns hope to ride the momentum of their first league sweep of the season after discouraging early-season losses to Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
A new lineup that had Stormy Kotzelnick (.427, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs) at first base, Melissa Mayeux (.365, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs) at shortstop, Jourdyn Campbell (.417, 5 HRs, 18 RBIs) at second and Ari Quinones (.250, 4 RBIs) at third base worked splendidly against Texas-Arlington.
“I was really thrilled with the lineup,” Glasco said. “I think the defensive side was the best we’ve played in a long time. I thought Ari gave us a really gave us a really good boost at third base.
“I thought Jourdyn Campbell looked much more comfortable at second than we were seeing her at third, so I was very happy with that.”
Glasco said he also liked the energy provided by the freshman outfield of Kayla Falterman (.536, 3 RBIs, 7 SBs), Maddie Hayden (.421, 17 RBIs, 16 SBs) and Kramer Eschete (.400, 9 RBIs, 6 SBs).
Sam Landry (9-2, 1.95) has been getting two starts on the weekend, and Kandra Lamb (6-4, 2.20) is coming off a five-inning perfect game.
“I hope we’re more mature,” Glasco said. “I feel like our ball club is growing up and becoming a more mature ball club, so yes, I’m hoping there’s a difference in our approach and a difference in our results, but we’ll play the game and we’ll see.”