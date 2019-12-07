The cliché is the playoffs are a whole new season.
It certainly was for UL’s defense in Saturday’s 45-38 loss to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.
In 12 regular-season games, the Cajuns had not gotten into any new-school shootouts.
On Saturday, the Ragin’ Cajuns defense — a unit that only allowed 17.8 points per game and 17 specifically to the Mountaineers in the regular season — looked completely defenseless in the first half to Appalachian State’s offensive attack.
“Certainly Appalachian State deserved to win today,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “They played better than we did.
“We made too many mistakes early. It was a collective effort. There were just too many mistakes. They did a good job of controlling the field position in the game. They rushed the ball effectively. They had some critical third downs early in the game.”
The Mountaineers’ offense scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions in the first half. The only time it didn’t score was in a conservative clock-killing attempt late in the second quarter.
And there wasn’t much fluky about most of that either. The second score was only 47 yards after UL fumbled a punt on a mix-up in the backfield.
The other four touchdown drives were: six plays, 75 yards; 14 plays, 76 yards; five plays, 75 yards and nine plays, 75 yards.
Appalachian State’s offense had 343 yards in the 17-7 win at Cajun Field earlier this season. The Mountaineers had 353 in the first half alone on Saturday.
Star running back Darrynton Evans did the honors on the Mountaineers’ first three scores. The first drive — extended by an Eric Garror dropped interception on the second play — ended on a 58-yard screen pass on third-and-15.
Evans finished with 73 yards rushing, 63 receiving and three total touchdowns to earn title game Most Valuable Player honors.
“We didn’t fit the run very well in the first half,” Napier said. “It wasn’t necessarily big-play passes. It was more normal run fits where one player makes a mistake here or there. They challenge your gap integrity with the stretch play and the tight-zone play. We didn’t fit it well. The ball got to the second level quite a bit.”
A 25-yard scramble by quarterback Zac Thomas ignited the second drive, ending with an eight-yard touchdown run by Evans, who then ended the 14-play, 76-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown catch on third and goal for a 21-0 lead with 1:43 left in the second quarter.
“We knew they hadn't won a game trailing, so that was our goal this week to start off fast and let them play from behind," Thomas said. "We maintained the lead, so we pride ourselves on offense starting fast and getting points on the board."
That’s when UL’s offense finally got involved. After a fumble and a three-and-out ended its first two drives, the Cajuns’ offense was just short of unstoppable the rest of the first half.
True freshman wide receiver Peter LeBlanc got the ball rolling with a 37-yard touchdown grab to end a five-play, 71-yard scoring drive to make it 21-7.
“(After early deficit) Just sticking to the game plan and getting back into the ball game,” said quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for a career-high 354 yards and four touchdowns, on the effort late in the half. “Trying to gain some control. Just play our ball. Nothing had to change on the offensive side. Just defensively, we had to make some adjustments.”
A 19-yard connection with Jarrod Jackson led to a one-yard touchdown toss to Elijah Mitchell to make it 28-14 with 8:13 left until intermission.
UL’s comeback hopes slipped a bit when the last two drives of the first half ended in field-goal attempts — the first one missed from 39 and the second one nailed from a career-high 53 yards for Stevie Artigue.
Artigue had made 11 straight field goals until that narrow miss from 39.
The utter frustration of the nightmarish afternoon in Boone then took a different spin in the third quarter.
UL’s defense came out much more aggressively, forcing three punts and a sack-fumble turnover on the Mountaineers’ first four possessions of the second half.
After the incredible start, ASU finished with 20 first downs, 267 yards rushing and 149 passing for 416 total yards. UL, meanwhile, finished with 31 first downs and 513 total yards.
“We made adjustments at halftime, like we have done many many times this year, and played a really good second half,” Napier said. “We just digged a little bit deep of a hole. It was 21-0 before you could look around. I was proud, though. From that point forward, I thought our team really responded well.
“We kind of battled our way back into the game.”
Still, that didn’t bring many smiles to the Cajuns’ sidelines for several reasons.
One, Lewis threw an interception deep in his territory that was returned 16 yards for a touchdown by Josh Thomas to give Appalachian State points in the third quarter despite the offense suddenly struggling.
Secondly, UL’s offense fumbled at the ASU 26 to end one drive and the critical possession after forcing a turnover at the ASU 12 resulted in a missed 52-yard field goal because of an intentional grounding penalty.
"We made a few too many mistakes to be a champion today," Napier said. "It’s really that simple."
Lewis did make it closer at the end with a 38-yard touchdown pass to LeBlanc to make it 45-38 with 1:19 left to play.
The onside kick didn’t work, however, and the Mountaineers (now 12-1) began celebrating.
“We made them stand on their feet at the end of the game is what I would tell you,” Napier said.