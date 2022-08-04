The new era of UL football began in many ways before last season ended when Michael Desormeaux led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall just weeks after previous coach Billy Napier left for Florida.
After an offseason of transition, the Desormeaux era begins in earnest Friday with the start of preseason camp.
“He’s been amazing up to this point,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said about Desormeaux. “Highly organized, great person, great leader — the guy is born to do this job is what I would tell you. He’s been tremendous up to this point.”
While the theme of most interviews Thursday is that very little has changed, some differences were revealed.
Desormeaux is determined to ensure the program’s attention to details is unchanged. In fact, "the difference is in the details" is the motto for this season, said Desormeaux.
“It has been and it continues to be,” he said. “Doing the small things it takes to win really well over and over again.
“We have a team that gets that. You’ve got a great mixture of older veterans who understand that and understand that process is really important to the outcome, and then you’ve got young guys who are itching for their chance to get out there and go play.”
For senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux, hearing Desormeaux emphasize that throughout the offseason was encouraging.
“I feel like having a head man that’ll say that we’re going to focus on the small details, that trickles down and puts more of a focus on everybody’s mind that we really have to focus on these small details,” he said.
The implementation for veterans such as Quibodeaux and Eric Garror is up to the players.
“It (the offseason) felt a little different with the coaching change, but myself and others that have been here, we’ve tried to make it seem the same — the work ethic and everything so we won’t be too complacent or be too down,” Garror said. “We’ve tried to keep it player-led — keeping it the same way with the work ethic so nothing changes for real.”
A few behind-the-scenes changes were welcomed. The biggest one came in the area of strength and conditioning with Connor Neighbors taking over.
“Our summer’s been great,” Leger said. “Coach Neighbors and his staff have been tremendous. Our guys say they feel better, stronger, faster than they have in the past. They are complimentary of him and his operation down there.”
At Sun Belt media days in New Orleans last month, running back Chris Smith raved about the new approach.
“I feel like the whole team as a whole has become a lot better athletes, not just body builders,” he said.
Quarterback Chandler Fields has noticed a slight change in philosophy.
“Not much has changed,” he said. “Coach Des has definitely given us more time to hone in on our skill sets. Our bodies have been way more healthier throughout this offseason — definitely fewer soft-tissue injuries with the running. I think we’re ready to go. I think coach Des is going to have us at top speed come first game.”
Desormeaux doesn’t believe his relationship with the players has changed at all.
“Position doesn’t change who you are, doesn’t make you who are you,” Desormeaux said. “I don’t want the relationships I have with people to change, either. Some people feel differently, but these guys have made it an easy transition.”
Quibodeaux agreed.
“There’s going to be a few things different and you kind of want that,” he said. “You kind of want a coach to come in and put his own spin on things, but the standard is the standard. Throughout coach Napier’s time here, he did a great job, but coach Des has come in and you can just see it on everybody’s face. We have a trust and we believe in him because he believes in us.”
One change the players may notice in spring camp is a more aggressive philosophy in the kicking game under new special teams coach Luke Paschall.
“Some things here and there will change based on coach Des’s philosophy and my philosophy being somewhat the same on certain processes,” said Paschall, who previously coached at Arkansas State. “I’ve built up a reputation in my career so far for a lot of fake punts. Since 2014, I think it’s close to 16 or 17 fake punts — two of them being on this field in 2014.”
Paschall said he’s also been aggressive with onside kicks to steal possessions.
Offensively, there were hints thrown out about a more explosive passing game in 2022.
For the first time in four seasons, August camp will feature a legitimate quarterback battle as redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields and redshirt junior Ben Wooldridge duel.
“I do think their skill set will lend to featuring some of the other parts of the offense a little better, specifically my (wide receiver) room,” Leger said. “But we’re going to do what it takes to win football games. If that means, throwing it 50 times, then we’ll do that. If it means run it 50 times, we’re going to do that. We don’t care how it looks or how people feel about it. The important thing is for us is at the end of the day, we win football games.”