1. THEME DOESN'T CHANGE
The makeup of all three games haven't been the same, but the theme in each of UL's first three wins of the season has. Did the team play up to par? No. Did the team display some surprising shortcomings? Yes. But somehow in each of the first three games, coach Billy Napier's team has found a way to win, whether it's special teams, defense or just enough offense.
2. YOGI WAS RIGHT
It wasn't a baseball game, but one could easily hearken to some Yogi Berra logic after watching UL's 20-18 win over Georgia Southern. "It ain't over til it's over.' There's no telling how many UL fans thought the game was over after losing the lead late and then seeing a 53-yard field goal was necessary. "Ninety percent of the game is half mental" - somehow Nate Snyder believed.
3. OFFENSIVE LINE STRUGGLING
One of the units that received the most preseason praise for the Cajuns was the offensive line. The thought was that despite losing two players to the draft, it could be even better. There's still time, but it hasn't been close so far. The running game has been spotty at times, a senior quarterback still doesn't look comfortable in the pocket and there were far too many penalties Saturday.