Apparently, sometimes it takes a good ejection to get an offense going.
After a frustrating 4-0 loss to No. 10-ranked Texas in Thursday’s doubleheader at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, UL coach Gerry Glasco got ejected in the first inning of game two.
His Ragin’ Cajuns promptly pounded out 10 runs on 13 hits and needed every one of them in claiming a 10-9 win over the Longhorns in the nightcap.
The twinbill split left UL’s record at 14-5 overall heading to UTA to begin a three-game Sun Belt weekend series Friday. Texas fell to 17-3 after the split.
The hitting heroes in the victory were Julie Rawls at 3-for-3 with a double and a four RBIs, Alissa Dalton at 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Ciara Bryan at 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Dalton’s two-run single got UL going with two runs in the first inning.
The four-run third came when Rawls’ bases-loaded single was misplayed to chase home three runs ahead of Justice Milz’s RBI single.
Another RBI double by Rawls highlighted the three-run fourth, before her RBI single in the sixth drove home the 10th run.
Summer Ellyson was the winning pitcher despite still not back to form, giving up five earned runs on eight hits, one walk and striking out two in 5.1 innings.
Game one was scoreless until the bottom of the third. More sloppy defense cost UL again when McKenzie Parker opened the frame by reaching on an error.
That led to a bunt single and then a hit batsman after a sacrifice bunt to load the bases.
It appeared UL starter Kandra Lamb might get out of the jam, however, with a big strikeout of Colleen Sullivan for the second out.
But just as has been the case all season for the Cajuns, Mary Iakopo didn’t let that happen with a clutch two-out, two-run single to right for a 2-0 lead.
The Cajuns tried to cut that lead in half in the next half inning when Julie Rawls got a one-out triple, but was then thrown out at the plate on a play UL fiercely argued it was safe.
Texas added two insurance runs in the sixth. First, Lauren Burke hit a solo home run to help chase Lamb. Then Parker added an RBI single off reliever Karly Heath for the four-run cushion.
Lamb ended up allowing four runs (two earned), five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings to get the loss.
Offensively, the Cajuns settled for only three hits.