The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has added another non-conference game to its 2024 football schedule, agreeing to terms with Michigan State to play on Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

The matchup will be the first meeting between the two programs and will mark the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns have faced an opponent from the Big Ten Conference since it played at No. 24 Illinois on Sept. 13, 2008.

This will be Louisiana’s third non-conference game of the 2025 campaign along with a home-game against Tulane (Sept. 21) and a road trip to New Mexico State (Oct. 19).

