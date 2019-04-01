Credit Mother Nature with setting up a rare home-and-home series for UL’s Ragin’ Cajun baseball team.

The Cajuns (13-16) host Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday at M. L. “Tigue” Moore Field in a regularly-scheduled game. Less than 24 hours later, they’ll travel to face the Lions (14-13) in Hammond, in a game originally scheduled back on Feb. 26.

That game was postponed due to rain and wet grounds and rescheduled for Wednesday, setting up the back-to-back games against the same opponent. It also adds to a busy schedule that will have the Cajuns playing 10 games in a 13-day period.

“I think you ask any college baseball coach, they don’t want to play five-game weeks,” said UL coach Tony Robichaux, who will be going for his 900th win as the Cajun boss on Tuesday, “especially when you have the injury issues we’re having to push through.”

The Cajuns have seven regulars on their 35-man roster that are currently sidelined or limited, and five of them – outfielders Gavin Bourgeois and Daniel LaHare, infielders Hunter Kasuls and Jonathan Windham, and catcher Sebastian Toro – are everyday or rotating position starters.

After frustrating loss, obstacles on and off the field mounting against Cajuns baseball It’s been the old trusted response for coaches and players when asked about injuries for generations: Keep your chin up.

“You pull seven guys off somebody’s team and see what happens,” Robichaux said. “But you can’t have the approval to lose just because you have injuries. You just have to keep shifting stuff and hoping people can step up.”

Kasuls (shoulder), a three-year middle infield starter and the Cajuns’ regular second baseman for two seasons, is back to the point that he can swing but not throw. He was inserted into the designated hitter role in Sunday’s 4-3 Sun Belt Conference road win at Troy, which meant that Todd Lott got a rare defensive start in the outfield. Lott was the Cajuns’ hottest hitter last week with a .462 (6-of-13) average and a team-high four RBI.

Bourgeois (shoulder) and Windham (broken foot) are lost for the season, as is anticipated closer Austin Bradford. Robichaux said he’s hoping to have LaHare and Toro back at some point, especially since UL has now entered the second half of the season.

“We played 28 games in thefirst half and we’ve probably put 27 different lineups out there,” he said. “I don’t know if we can get to a point that we’ll have a consistent lineup. We’re shifting stuff around, and every time something comes up we shift to try to fix it.”

LEGER BACK: The Cajuns got a little boost Sunday with the return of senior lefthander Gunner Leger, who threw the ninth inning in relief and got the first save of his four-year career.

Leger, the 2017 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, missed all of last season with two different surgeries and had four starts in his normal Friday night role early in the season. Arm inflammation had sidelined him for more than two weeks before Sunday’s one-inning relief role, one made possible by Hayden Cantrelle’s RBI double in the top of the inning that broke a 3-3 tie.

+2 Cajuns hold on to lead late to even series with Mountaineers All kinds of things can lose a baseball game for you, ranging from errors to walks to the ball simply not bouncing your way.

Leger gave up a leadoff single, but got two outs on a sacrifice bunt and a fly ball before coaxing a game-ending ground ball from Trojan leading hitter Rigsby Mosley.

“The next thing we’ll have to decide is what’s his role as a closer,” Robichaux said of Leger. “We’ll let that inflammation settle down and see if he can handle the closer role on a Tuesday or Wednesday and then come back and close on the weekend. Those are question marks he’ll have to answer.”

Robichaux was adamant that Leger – a 23-game winner with a career 2.45 ERA entering this season – would return to a spot in the starting rotation when Leger himself feels he’s ready.

+2 Game beginning to reward Hunter Kasuls' uncanny consistency at the plate for Cajuns Like many hitters, UL second baseman Hunter Kasuls has gone through stretches of bad luck during his baseball career with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“All of it is day to day,” Robichaux said. “He had one 15-pitch bullpen last week and went out and did that Sunday. Now we have to see how’s his recovery. He’s the one that’s important in this, and now he’ll be the one communicating to us. We’ll lean on him to let us know how he feels. Freshmen it’s hard to do that, but we can do that with Gunner.”

HOME FIELD: Other than Wednesday’s 6 p.m. rescheduled game at SLU’s Alumni Field, UL will play nine straight home games including back-to-back weekend Sun Belt series against Arkansas State and South Alabama. Robichaux said he hoped that will provide a good start to the second half of the 56-game season.

“We saw some good signs that our freshmen pitchers are starting to loosen up,” he said. “Our defense has been good even with all the moving parts. Our lineup’s kind of unique now, and we have to have some freshmen grow up a little. We’ve got guys that should be growing maturity-wise, and now they’re in the lineup and hitting weekday and weekend pitching can be very different.”

Southeastern at UL

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

RECORDS: SLU 14-13, UL 13-16.

TV/ONLINE: ESPN+

RADIO: KPEL-AM 1420