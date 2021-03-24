Three members of the UL Ragin' Cajuns baseball team - pitchers Austin Perrin and Chipper Menard and outfielder Connor Higgs - have decided to play summer ball locally with the Acadiana Cane Cutters.
Perrin and Menard are both left-handed pitchers from the state. Perrin went to Hahnville, while Menard graduated from New Iberia Senior High.
So far this season, Perrin is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA, giving up eight hits, six walks and 17 strikeouts in 15 innings. Opponents are batting just .151 against him. Menard is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA, allowing two hits, five walks and striking out six in 6.1 innings thus far.
Higgs is a freshman outfielder from Texas City High. He was a two-time All-District performer.