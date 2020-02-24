Like all college coaches, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco only wishes the best for the future of his former players.

There’s a part of him, however, that’s pleased former Texas A&M second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink didn’t get a job after graduation as quickly as she hoped.

After all, as his No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. road doubleheader against No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns, Glasco can’t imagine this team without Alderink.

“She's given us exactly what I was hoping for and more," Glasco said. "She knows how to play the game. The big difference with her is her intelligence on the field. It’s really neat to watch how smart she is.”

Alderink’s junior season in College Station ended with a heartbreaking game three loss at No. 2 Florida in the super regionals. Somehow over that summer of 2018, the finance major began thinking about her long-term business prospects.

“My grades were kind of falling and I was thinking about the future,” Alderink explained. “Softball is so temporary. It had a lot to do with my enjoyment of the game as well. I kind of lost some of that. It just didn’t feel worth it to me to stay in it.”

So two weeks into the fall semester of her senior season, the native of Keller, Texas decided to quit softball.

She has never regretted that decision.

Alderink even visited two of her old Aggie teammates – Keeli Milligan and Sarah Hudek - in a game at Lamson Park last spring.

“It really didn’t seem like I missed it that much,” Alderink said. “I enjoyed the game. I like watching it and supporting my friends, but at the same time, I was actually kind of relieved for it to be over.

“I didn’t regret my decision at all.”

During that visit, Alderink naturally bumped into Glasco and the coach joked about reuniting in the future, but Alderink didn't give the notion a second thought.

“At that time, I was thinking that I’d have a job already and I’d be totally moved on from softball by then,” she said.

Indeed, the emphasis on academics worked and Alderink graduated from Texas A&M in August of 2019.

Only, things didn’t go as planned. By the time October arrived, she was “unemployed, just kind of living at home and just kind of hanging out,” Alderink laughed.

Then one day, Glasco called her with a proposition.

He needed a second baseman and she had a year of eligibility left.

“When he called, I was kind of tentative about it,” she revealed. “I didn’t know if my parents would be on board for this. They kind of thought I had moved on from softball as well and I would need their financial support.”

But the more she thought about it, Glasco's enthusiasm about UL's potential sparked something inside Alderink.

“I started thinking about it and getting really excited about the thought of playing softball again ... and for him, because I loved playing for him when I was at A&M,” Alderink said.

Soon, she visited Lafayette and quickly made the decision to accept Glasco’s offer.

Then next step was conforming to her new team.

“I was really nervous to meet everybody because I knew from my time at Texas A&M when we got transfers how it kind of can be a little tentative at first,” she explained. “I don’t have a huge personality, so I kind of just lay back and lay low for as long as I can.

“I think it went really well. The girls were totally welcoming to me. I’ve felt like family since day one. I haven’t felt odd at all.”

Ironically, the next obstacle in her mind was being as good defensively as Glasco had advertised.

“It really didn’t take me long to feel comfortable,” Alderink said. “I was more worried about the defense as weird as that sounds, but I know coach Glasco, that’s the reason he wanted me more so than my offense. That made me more nervous about it, because I felt like I had to live up to that. I knew there were so many good hitters on the team already."

So far, she's helped to form one of the top defensive middle infields in the country with shortstop Alissa Dalton.

"Oh yeah, there’s nothing more satisfying than turning a double play with your fellow middle infielder," Alderink said. "I mean watching her, she’s got amazing range. It’s so fun to watch. Every time she makes a play, I keep so hyped up. It’s so much fun playing with her."

Her first three years at Texas A&M had mixed results offensively. Alderink batted .364 as a freshman with five homers, 41 RBIs and 13 steals. As a sophomore, she hit .317 with 24 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, before slipping to .270 as a junior with two homers, 20 RBIs and seven steals.

“I think it was the second scrimmage we had, I got a lot of action, I felt really comfortable,” she said. “I was surprised at how comfortable I felt.”

So far this season, the defense hasn’t disappointed and the offense has surprised some. After this weekend’s five games at the UAB Blazer Classic, Alderink is batting .359 with four doubles, four RBIs and eight stolen bases.

“I’m very surprised,” she said of her early offense. “To be completely honest, I’m very surprised.”

Glasco, not so much. He batted her in the five-hole in the season opener and Alderink has hit near the top of the order ever since.

“I’ve coached other very intelligent people before and some of them just overthink everything,” Glasco said. “Kaitlyn uses her intelligence on the field without overthinking things. If you tell her to do something, she envisions it and makes it happen.

“If she hits a ball down the line, she’s thinking, ‘I can get two’ right when the ball leaves the ball. When she got here, I described her as a left-handed Kara Gremillion with tremendous speed and I think that’s what she’s been. She can hit-and-run, she can bunt, whatever you need. She just has such a nice combination of tools.”

In Sunday’s two wins over Ole Miss and UAB, Alderink was 4-for-7 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Being familiar with Glasco’s hitting style and intensity has likely aided in Alderink’s transition.

“It definitely doesn’t surprise me to see how he acts,” she said. “He definitely is very animated, but the thing about him is it’s never personal. He’s just so passionate about the game and he wants us to succeed so much. That’s what I love about him. It doesn’t bother me at all when he yells.

“I’m like, ‘Yes coach, you’re right. I’m going to do better next time.’ I just want to succeed for him and I just love the passion that he has. It definitely translate to my play on the field.”

As for this 2020 Cajuns team Glasco sold her on, the experience hasn’t disappointed.

“I definitely think we have the talented to be as good as he thinks we are. I don’t think we’ve played up to that potential yet, but I’m very excited, because I know how good we can be. I think everyone on our team knows how good we can be and I can’t wait to see if we can live up to that.”