It went down as a loss, and a damaging one in Sun Belt Conference play, but both UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier and some Ragin’ Cajun players took a lot of positives from Saturday’s 27-17 road loss at now-nationally-ranked Appalachian State.
The four-touchdown-underdog Cajuns were tied with the Mountaineers 10-10 late in the first half, and followed a fourth-quarter score with a successful onside kick. That didn’t generate enough to make it a one-score game, but it was enough for UL-Lafayette to leave Boone, N.C., with more positives than negatives.
“I’m proud of the intangibles our team played with Saturday,” Napier said at his Monday media gathering. “We didn’t do the core things you have to do well to win the game. We didn’t rush the football effectively, we were inconsistent in stopping the run and we didn’t neutralize the kicking game.
“But in general, a lot of that goes to Appalachian State, they’ve got a really good football team and they play really well together. It’s evident they’ve been there for a while and they have a good thing going.”
Napier and the Cajuns weren’t surprised that the Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0) broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, App State’s first-ever appearance in that ranking. The Mountaineers have won five in a row since losing to Penn State in overtime — after appearing to have that win locked up in the closing moments — and winning the previous four by an average of 43 points per game. The win over UL-Lafayette was by far the most App State has been tested since the Penn State game.
“We knew we had that game where we wanted it,” said quarterback Andre Nunez, who had a season-low 108 throwing yards and didn’t have a touchdown pass for the first time this season. “It could have been a very different outcome if we executed our game plan. As an offense and me specifically, I have to do a lot more to make sure we win and we score more than 17 points.
“I definitely didn’t play my best game at all, not nearly as well as I wanted to. We knew what they were doing going into the game, and I didn’t see anything different and nothing surprised me. I just have to execute.”
The Cajuns’ 328 yards of offense was less than half the previous week’s school-record 759 offensive yards in their 66-38 win over New Mexico State. At the same time, though, the Cajun defense held an App State team ranked third nationally in scoring and 11th nationally in offense more than 150 yards below their season average (523.5 yards per game).
“It was our best game defensively as a whole unit that we’ve played this year,” said linebacker Jacques Boudreaux, one of five Cajuns with six or more tackles Saturday. “There’s a handful of plays that if we take away from that game, we might hold App State to 10 points. I definitely think it was a stride in the right direction from a defensive standpoint.”
“Defensively, we’re gaining experience,” said Napier, whose team allowed its fewest yards against an FBS opponent all season (the Cajuns held Grambling to 306 yards). “We’ve got some players that were non-existent in the past that are developing. They’re getting better and getting more comfortable on game day. We’re learning how to practice. I thought the defense got the best of the offense in practice last week in the competitive periods that we do.”
UL-Lafayette (3-4, 1-2) will look to continue that improvement Saturday when they return home for a hugely important battle with long-time rival Arkansas State (4-3, 1-2). In the Sun Belt’s West Division, the Cajuns and the Red Wolves are two of four teams within a half-game of the divisional lead, with the division winner playing in the first-ever Sun Belt championship game Dec. 1.
Appalachian State, one of three unbeaten teams in the East Division, has contributed to that close race with three victories over West teams — 52-7 and 35-9 romps over South Alabama and Arkansas State, respectively, in the two weeks prior to last Saturday’s win over the Cajuns.
“Saturday does give us some confidence,” Boudreaux said, “but at the end of the day we can’t worry about what we did against AppState. We have to look forward to the next opponent and we have to keep building off our past performances. We had a good showing against App State, but we have to bring that to the next level and have a great showing against Arkansas State.”
“I do like where we’re headed,” Napier said. “I think we did take a step forward, although offensively I didn’t’ that that was one of our better days. We went in there and competed and certainly we have a little bit better pulse on where we’re at as a football team and what we need to do going forward.”