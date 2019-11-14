UL coach Billy Napier’s name has already been mentioned for potential head coach openings perhaps at such places as Arkansas and Mississippi State, for example.

If his Ragin’ Cajuns reach their goal of running the table this season, or something close to that level of improvement, it’s obviously likely that Napier and/or some of his assistants could get opportunities elsewhere following the season.

If it happens for any of his assistant coaches, Napier said he’d be happy for them.

“All of these guys had an understanding coming in that our intentions were to be successful and to help develop them for them to make improvement, and certainly opportunities come with that,” Napier said. “When you’re productive, you’re going to get opportunities.

“Certainly, we’ll be prepared to handle that going forward. I wish the best for anybody who gets a great opportunity.”

But what about Napier himself potentially taking another job after the season?

“Same thing I would say about the assistant coaches, but one thing I would say is we came here and put our feet in the ground and went to work,” he said. “The goal is to build one of the most respected and dominant Group of Five football programs in the country. We’re in the process of doing that. That work is not yet complete. We’ve got a handful of games left. That’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Roberts recognized

Earlier this week, UL defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was one of 40 FBS assistant coaches to be named a nominee for the Broyles Award, which honors the country's top assistant.

Napier was happy and excited about the news.

“That’s an impressive honor for him,” Napier said. “I certainly was excited to see him get recognized.

"When it’s all said and done, we’ll be one of the most improved defensive units from year to year in the entire country.”

At this point two years ago, UL’s defense was allowing almost 39 points a game. These days, Roberts’ unit is only giving up 17 points a game.

“He’s got a ton of wisdom,” Napier said. “He’s got a ton of experience putting his own football teams together. Defensively on that side of the ball, his expertise and background. I love him because he’s a student of the game. He’s always tinkering, always looking at ways to get better.

“He’s got extensive knowledge fundamentally to go along with the concepts. One of the things we’ve done is we’ve really improved fundamentally at every level of the defense. He’s got a really good understanding of that.”

All-Star Cajuns

First, it was offensive tackle Robert Hunt being invited to the Senior Bowl.

That was followed by the news that cornerback Michael Jacquet is headed to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18. Meanwhile, senior wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and offensive guard Kevin Dotson are headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, also Jan. 18.

“Certainly these guys are all very capable, well-deserving,” Napier said. “They’ve worked really hard. They’ve had really good work ethics. They developed their skill set. They’ve gotten stronger and they’ve got good tape. Ultimately, that’s what’s happening here. People are watching the tape and they’re impressed with what they see.

“We’ll continue to have more and more of this. I really believe that.”

Artigue feeling confident

After a tough start to the 2019 season, UL kicker Stevie Artigue has now 6 of 10 for the year, including a 46-yarder two weeks ago against Texas State.

“It was pretty cool to hit that,” said Artigue, who gave credit for his hot streak to holder Jarrod Jackson and snapper Paul Boudreaux.

“Also with Bam Jackson and Paul Boudreaux, the whole process was a lot better,” Artigue said. “Every week, it gets a little smoother, so that was a lot easier to hit than if it would have been in the beginning.”

Simply put, he’s just more comfortable now.

“It’s like getting used to your car,” Artigue said. “ When you have your car, you know everything about it. You know where you like your seat. If someone moved it back and drove in it, you’d like, ‘Someone drove in my seat.’

“You know the ins and the outs of the whole process, so it’s more comfortable. You know when to go a little slower or speed it up or hit it a little different because of how the ball is. It’s a lot better now.”

His goal is to break the school’s all-time record for field goals made — 46, held by Brett Baer and John Roveto. Artigue has 43.

“Napier needs to mess up a few times in the red zone,” Artigue laughed.