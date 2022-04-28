The obstacles just keep coming for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and coach Gerry Glasco keeps overcoming.
Some of them are self-induced – like scheduling a nine-game road trip to get the team used to a tough path to success.
And some aren’t voluntary, like two more injuries to key performers in the starting lineup.
Yet, UL sees the clear path to the Sun Belt Conference regular season title, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday with a series opener against Coastal Carolina.
“The kids are soaring in confidence right now,” Glasco said. “With each win we just seem to get more comfortable as a ball club. I’m really proud of how they just stuck together and fought and fought.
“They’re doing the little things now that we need to win games. I’m proud of that.”
If second-place South Alabama wins out, the Cajuns will need to win their final six league games to win the league title outright. UL currently stands 35-11 overall and 17-4 in conference play, while Coastal Carolina is tied for last place at 18-24 and 4-14.
The bad news is third baseman Jourdyn Campbell remains doubtful to play this weekend after suffering a knee injury on the long road trip, and center fielder Maddie Hayden left Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Houston with an ankle injury.
The good news is Raina O’Neal pinch-ran Wednesday and is getting closer to being able to hit as well.
“We just keep piling them up,” a frustrated Glasco said of the injury list. “Part of that is our style of play. You play aggressively and you’re going to have injuries. I don’t know. I don’t want to refine anything, but it seems like they just find a way to replace each other. At some point, it’ll take its toll. We’ll see.”
A big part of the solution has been the pitching staff. The trio of Meghan Schorman (11-4, 2.13 ERA), Kandra Lamb (8-4, 1.80) and Sam Landry (15-3, 2.23) have combined for 49 strikeouts in the last four games.
“That’s not easy to do and they’re making it look really easy,” Glasco said. “That’s a credit to the hard work that Justin Robichaux and the pitching staff puts in all fall and all spring.”
Schorman only allowed one run on a solo homer, two hits, no walks and struck out eight in Wednesday’s win over Houston. Lamb followed with four strikeouts in two shutout innings.
“She’s been doing great,” catcher Sophie Piskos said of Schorman. “She’s been working hard with coach Justin (Robichaux) in her bullpens and really getting locked in. She’s dominating. She steps on the field the same way she takes her bullpens. She’s focused and determined to get her strikeouts and hit her spots and her location.”
Piskos also said the long road trip helped the team’s ability to overcome the frustrating injuries.
“As a team, being on the road will also bring a team closer together,” she said. “That’s what that did for us, especially with Jourdyn (Campbell) being out, it brought us even closer together, because we knew we had to have her back when she’s not there with us.
“We grew closer as a team. It made us more of a family. We’re playing for one another at this point. We’re playing to have each other’s backs. That’s what the road did for us.”