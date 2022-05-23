The UL Ragin’ Cajuns only had two representatives on the 2022 all-Sun Belt baseball team, released Monday in a vote of the league’s coaches, but both were first-team selections in sophomore first baseman Carson Roccaforte and sophomore catcher Julian Brock.
It would have been difficult for Roccaforte to enjoy a better second season for the Cajuns. The Port Neches, Texas native was the Sun Belt’s second-leading hitter at .392. The last time any UL hitter batted higher for a season was Chris Webb in 1996.
Roccaforte is also second in the league in RBIs with 66 and in stolen bases with 23 and is tied for second in the league with 16 home runs – not to mention third in slugging percentage at .727.
The left-handed hitter led UL with 23 multiple-hit games this season, including seven times with three or more hits.
He finished the Sun Belt schedule with hits in 26 of the 30 games and on a 15-game hitting streak. Defensively, Roccaforte didn’t commit any errors in his 161 chances – playing first base and all three outfield positions during the season.
Brock was good as a hitter and even better defensively behind the plate this season.
As a hitter, the sophomore from Fulshear, Texas hit .306 with 12 doubles, six homers and 31 RBIs. Down the stretch, Brock enjoyed a seven-game hitting streak in league play, batting .500 in that stretch.
The 12 doubles was second on the team and six homers was third for UL.
Defensively, he threw out 23 of 52 attempted base stealers for the season and nailed 10 of 23 in Sun Belt play. He had a .996 fielding percentage in league play and started 47 consecutive games until senior day saw senior Austin Garrett get the nod.
Both UL honorees continue a program tradition at their respective positions.
Roccaforte joins Phillip Hawke (2004-05) and Oswaldo Aguirre (1997) as former all-Sun Belt honorees at first base.
Also earning all-Sun Belt honors at catcher for UL in the past are Drake Osborn, Jonathan Lucroy, Paul Bako, Mike Strentz, Chad Keefer, Ryan Core and Danny Massiatte.
The No. 4-seeded Cajuns begin play in the Sun Belt Tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday against No. 5 South Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Jaguars had outfielder Miles Simington make the first team, while pitcher Matt Boswell and second baseman Erick Orbeta were second-team selections.
2022 All-Sun Belt Baseball team
FIRST TEAM
P Reid VanScoter, Coastal Carolina, Sr/
P Levi Wells, Texas State, So.
P Zeke Wood, Texas State, Jr.
RP Tristan Stivors, Texas State, Sr.
C Julian Brock, Louisiana, So.
1B Carson Roccaforte, Louisiana, So.
2B Jesse Sherrill, Georgia Southern, Jr.
SS Dalton Shuffield, Texas State, Sr.
3B Justin Thompson, Texas State, Sr.
OF Max Ryerson, Georgia State, Jr.
OF Mason Holt, ULM, Sr.
OF Miles Simington, South Alabama, Sr.
UT Cameron Jones, Georgia State, So.
DH Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern, Jr.
Player of the Year - Dalton Shuffield, Texas State
Pitcher of the Year - Reid VanScoter, Coastal Carolina
Newcomer of the Year - Max Ryerson, Georgia State
Freshman of the Year - Austin St. Laurent, App State
Ron Maestri Coach of the Year - Steven Trout, Texas State
SECOND TEAM
P - Hayden Arnold, Little Rock; Michael Knorr, Coastal Carolina; Matt Boswell, South Alabama; RP - Jay Thompson, Georgia Southern; C - Hayden Cross, App State; 1B - Jason Swan, Georgia Southern; 2B - Erick Orbeta, South Alabama; SS - Griffin Cheney, Georgia State; 3B - Dale Thomas, Coastal Carolina; OF - Noah Dickerson, Little Rock; Jose Gonzalez, Texas State; John Wuthrich, Texas State; UT - Rigsby Mosley, Troy; DH - Tyler Johnson, Coastal Carolina.