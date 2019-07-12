UL softball's Lamson Park will host a three-game exhibition series July 23-25 with Team USA and Scrap Yard Fast Pitch, the school announced Friday.
First pitch each night is set for 7 p.m. Ticket booklets are on sale through Account Manager at RaginCajuns.com. The public can begin purchasing individual game tickets Wednesday.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000, online at TicketMaster.com (search Lamson Park) or by visiting the Cajundome Box Office in-person Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Grandstand seats are $30, while outfield seats cost $10.
Team USA, champions of the recently held USA Softball International Cup, features Olympic medalists Monica Abbot and Cat Osterman, as well as two-time USA Softball National Player of the Year Rachel Garcia (UCLA).
Scrap Yard Fast Pitch, an independently-run professional team based in Houston, features veteran pros Cheridan Hawkins (Oregon) and Kasey Cooper (Auburn), along with recently signed Oklahoma State standout Sam Show.