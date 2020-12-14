BATON ROUGE The UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team shot free throws well, but weren’t able to transfer that success to its field goal shooting in a 62-57 road loss to the LSU Tigers on Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Despite missing their final two free throws, the Cajuns still shot 78 percent at the line – making 18 of 23 – compared to 5-of-9 shooting at the line for the Tigers.
But LSU shot 46 percent overall from the field and outscored UL 42-20 in the paint to overcome UL’s edge at the line.
"They made us play a little bit faster than we really wanted to," UL coach Garry Brodhead said. "We looked very uncomfortable in a lot of the shots that we had, even though it looked like pretty good shots.
"Their size did both us."
UL made just three of its first 23 attempts from the field.
The Cajuns held their own on the boards with 36 rebounds apiece, and turnovers were similar as well – 18 for UL to 16 for the Tigers.
"They were, but boy they ended up getting some big ones toward the end when I thought we should have blocked out," Brodhead said of the rebounding battle.
The Cajuns (1-2) never led in the game, but most of the game was played in single-digits. LSU led by as many as 13 points at one point in the third quarter.
UL cut it to three in the final minute of the game, but ironically missed two free throws to halt the late surge.
"Their resilient ,"
Brandi Williams made two of UL’s three 3-pointers on the night to finish with a team-high 16 points.
Ty’Reona Doucet led the Cajuns with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
"I thought she did a pretty good job at it tonight, :" I think the best is yet to come. I see some growth in her. She's very skilled. We just need to continue to work on her toughness."
Skyler Goodwin made all 10 of her free throws to finish with 12 points and four rebounds.
"A lot of times, we were trying to beat them down the floor," Brodhead said. "Skyler Goodwin did a great job of once we broke the press of being aggressive to the rim," Brodhead said of free throw chances. "Lane-line drives, lane-line drives are hard to stop."
LSU was led by Faustine Aifuwa with 15 points and 12 boards, followed by Dominique Davis with 13 points and six rebounds. Khayla Pointer and Tiara Young both added 10 points apiece for the Tigers (1-3).
The Cajuns will now play at Rice on Wednesday and then go to Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
"I thought we could have played better, but I knew because we've only played two games, it would be tough," Brodhead said. "this week is going to be a rough week for us, but we need to be able to play these games just to get a little bit more comfortable with each other.
"Win or lose, the only way to get more consistent is to play these games."