For the second time this season, UL's scheduled midweek game to meet the New Orleans Privateers was postponed due to a bad weather forecast.
No makeup date has been set yet. That new reduces the schedule to a four-game week for the Ragin' Cajuns, who defeated Southeastern 6-4 in Hammond on Tuesday.
Sparked by home runs from Tyler Robertson and Julian Brock, as well as an encouraging four-inning relief stint from Hayden Durke, the Cajuns now stand 12-12 on the season heading into a home weekend series against Georgia Southern beginning 6 p.m. Friday.